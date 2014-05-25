Ten summertime trade candidates

10. Denarius Moore, WR, Raiders: Plagued by inconsistency since flashing major playmaking ability in his rookie training camp, Moore appeared to fall out of favor with the Raiders' coaching staff last season. Now that the team has signed James Jones and claimed Greg Little off waivers, tough cuts will have to be made in late August. Receiver-needy teams should be sniffing around on Moore as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Unfortunately, two of the teams most in need of a deep threat (Chargers, Chiefs) are division rivals.