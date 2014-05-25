Ten summertime trade candidates

While compiling the rosters for Around The League's Projected Starters series, we noticed several players squeezed out of their team's plans since the end of the 2013 season.
Although most of the offseason wheeling and dealing occurs early in free agency or during the draft, it's not unusual for a training camp trade to go down.
Since Monday is the unofficial start of summer, here's our list of 10 candidates to change uniforms in July or August.
1. Christian Ponder, QB, Vikings: The Vikings have brought back Matt Cassel, drafted Teddy Bridgewater as the quarterback of the future and declined Ponder's 2015 option. So why are they prepared to waste first-team reps on a quarterback who has fallen out of their plans? The logical inference is an attempt to rebuild some semblance of trade value. Ponder still offers higher upside than the average NFL backup. Former offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is now the Eagles quarterbacks coach. Former quarterbacks coach Craig Johnson is now the Giants running backs coach.
2. Ryan Mallett, QB, Patriots: Mallett has been connected to the Texans and former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien since early March, with speculation growing especially feverish during draft weekend. Patriots coach Bill Belichick recently insisted he's not that interested in dealing Mallett, which is another way of inviting prospective suitors to raise their offers. If second-round pick Jimmy Garoppolo looks ready for prime time in training camp, a Mallett trade remains possible.
3. Brandon Flowers, CB, Chiefs: One year after Flowers boasted that Kansas City could be home to the NFL's best secondary, the organization is reportedly open to dealing the veteran cornerback, who proved to be a poor scheme fit in Bob Sutton's defense. Flowers' $5.25 million salary is a stumbling block. Two of his three former coordinators are out of the league, and the third is the new Texans defensive boss.
4. Michael Roos, OT, Titans: When the Titans surprisingly selected Taylor Lewanat No. 11 overall, speculation immediately surfaced that Roos would hit the trading block. Roos, 31, is set to earn over $6 million in the final year of a six-year, $43 million deal as the anchor of Tennessee's offensive line. Much like the Flowers situation, his salary is an obstacle to a trade.
5. Brandon Graham, DE/LB, Eagles: Finally healthy in 2012, Graham showed promise as a disruptive pass rusher only to be held to under 30 percent of the defensive snaps in Billy Davis' ill-fitting 3-4 defense last season. The 2010 first-round draft pick has the talent to be a bargain pickup for a team with a 4-3 defense. The Eagles have been open to moving Graham for quite awhile now.
6. Dion Jordan, DE/LB, Dolphins: Jordan has been connected to Graham in trade talks that reportedly went nowhere between the Eagles and Dolphins. Whether it's true or not, there is persistent speculation in league circles that Jordan is available for the right price because new general manager Dennis Hickey doesn't value him nearly as high as former boss Jeff Ireland did. It doesn't help that Jordan remains without an obvious position in the Dolphins' 4-3 defense.
7. Derrick Morgan, DE, Titans: A prototypical 4-3 defensive end, Morgan is stuck in no man's land in Ray Horton's 3-4 defense. The 2010 first-round pick is penciled in at outside linebacker, a position he's never played before. The Titans have gone on to sign Shaun Phillips and restructure Kamerion Wimbley's contract, leaving Morgan's status up in the air. Much like Graham, he could be a bargain acquisition for a team with a 4-3 scheme. He went to college in Atlanta, and the Falcons just happen to need a pass rusher.
8. LaMichael James, RB, 49ers: Left out of the 49ers' running back rotation even before the arrivals of Carlos Hyde and a relatively healthy Marcus Lattimore, James has seemingly beenon the trading block for a year now. We suspect he hasn't been moved because no team is willing to part with a mid- to late-round draft pick for an underwhelming scatback. He did star at Oregon under Eagles coach Chip Kelly.
9. Rob Housler, TE, Cardinals: A speedy pass-catching specialist, Housler is underutilized in Bruce Arians' offense, which favors blocking specialists at tight end. As a contract year player who has not met expectations in Arizona, Housler should be available for the right price. New Giants coordinator Ben McAdoo is believed to be seeking a tight end with Housler's skill set.
10. Denarius Moore, WR, Raiders: Plagued by inconsistency since flashing major playmaking ability in his rookie training camp, Moore appeared to fall out of favor with the Raiders' coaching staff last season. Now that the team has signed James Jones and claimed Greg Little off waivers, tough cuts will have to be made in late August. Receiver-needy teams should be sniffing around on Moore as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Unfortunately, two of the teams most in need of a deep threat (Chargers, Chiefs) are division rivals.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" predicts 2014 starting lineups and talks insider goodness with Bucky Brooks.