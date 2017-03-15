Ten free agents former teams will miss the most

Though he's 35, Whitworth showed no signs of slowing down in 2016, serving as a force on the line and acting as a great help to the young players in Cincinnati. He's really a unique guy, very athletic -- an outstanding tennis player and golfer who is almost more like a point guard, athletically speaking, than he is a tackle. He's the kind of guy who can be a rock on your team. Lots of veterans look down on rookies, but Whitworth does what he can to assist up-and-comers like Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher. He told me the other day that Ogbuehi will get the first crack at replacing him at left tackle, but I'm not sure what the Bengals will get out of Ogbuehi, who has not played very much. Losing Zeitler and Whitworth figures to hurt Cincinnati even more than last offseason's free agency departures, headed by Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones.