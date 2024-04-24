 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:42 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Buccaneers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Tampa Bay's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Overview

2023 record: 9-8
First in NFC South; lost at Lions in Divisional

Buccaneers 2024 draft picks (7):

Round 1, pick 26
Round 2, pick 57
Round 3, pick 89
Round 3, pick 92 (acquired from Detroit Lions in Carlton Davis trade)
Round 4, pick 125
Round 6, pick 220 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 246

Buccaneers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Edge, Interior OL, Cornerback, Safety, Linebacker

Projected Buccaneers first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 26
Daniel Jeremiah EDGE Darius Robinson (MIZZ)
Charles Davis CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (ALA)
Bucky Brooks EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
Peter Schrager OL Graham Barton (DUKE)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Buccaneers 2024 Opponents

Home

Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Ravens

Away

Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Lions

Buccaneers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
S Jordan Whitehead (Jets) LB Shaquil Barrett (Dolphins)
CB Bryce Hall (Jets) CB Carlton Davis (trade - Lions)
G Ben Bredeson (Giants) LB Devin White (Eagles)
OL Sua Opeta (Eagles) G Aaron Stinnie (Giants)
CB Tavierre Thomas (Texans) WR David Moore (Panthers)
LB Randy Gregory (49ers)

Buccaneers Decision Makers

Owners and Co-Chairmen: Bryan, Edward & Joel Glazer

General Manager: Jason Licht

VP of Player Personnel: John Spytek

Head Coach: Todd Bowles

Jason Licht

- Licht was hired as Buccaneers GM in 2014

Buccaneers Draft Notes

Since 2014

- 72 total players selected

- 9 Pro Bowlers selected

- Two 1st-Team All-Pros selected (T Tristian Wirfs & S Antoine Winfield Jr.)

- 0 Pro Bowlers selected over last 3 Drafts (2021-2022)

- Licht's 1st draft pick as general manager was WR Mike Evans (7th ovr) in the 2014 draft

- Evans is a 5-time Pro Bowl selection

- Evans has had 1,000+ rec yds in each of his first 10 seasons (longest such streak to begin career all-time)

- The Buccaneers have used 4 of their last 5 first rd draft picks on a defensive player

- DL Calijah Kancey (2023), OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (2021), LB Devin White (2019), DT Vita Vea (2018); No 1st Rounder in 2022

- All-Pro T Tristian Wirfs (#13 ovr in 2020) is the only offensive player drafted in 1st Rd by TB since 2018

- TB re-signed Baker Mayfield to a 3-year, $100.0M contract this offseason (signed 1-yr, $4.0M deal w/ TB in 2023 FA)

- Mayfield succeeded Tom Brady who started for the Buccaneers from 2020-2022 (retired after 2022 season)

- Mayfield had career-highs with 4,044 pass yards & 28 pass TD in 2023

- Mayfield led TB to WC Rd win vs PHI (337 pass yds, 3 pass TD, 0 INT in game)

- Licht has used a 1st or 2nd round pick on every position except punter since 2014

Highest drafted Buccaneers player by position, since 2014

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Jameis Wintson 1st 1st 2015
RB Ronald Jones 2nd 38th 2018
WR Mike Evans 1st 7th 2014
TE O.J. Howard 1st 19th 2017
OT Tristan Wirfs 1st 13th 2020
IOL Cody Mauch 2nd 48th 2023
DT Vita Vea 1st 12th 2018
EDGE Joe Tyron-Shoyinka 1st 32nd 2021
LB Devin White 1st 5th 2019
CB Vernon Hargreaves 1st 11th 2016
S Antoine Winfield Jr. 2nd 59th 2016
K Roberto Aguyao 2nd 59th 2016

Last time Buccaneers picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2015 Jameis Winston Florida State 1st
RB 2012 Doug Martin Boise State 31st
WR 2014 Mike Evans Texas A&M 7th
TE 2017 O.J. Howard Alabama 19th
OT 2020 Tristan Wirfs Iowa 13th
OG 2006 Davin Joseph Oklahoma 23rd
C Never
DE 2021 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Washington 32nd
DT 2023 Calijah Kancey Pittsburgh 19th
LB 2019 Devin White LSU 5th
CB 2016 Vernon Hargreaves Florida 11th
S 2012 Mark Barron Alabama 7th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

