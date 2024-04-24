Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Buccaneers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Tampa Bay's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Overview
2023 record: 9-8
First in NFC South; lost at Lions in Divisional
Buccaneers 2024 draft picks (7):
Round 1, pick 26
Round 2, pick 57
Round 3, pick 89
Round 3, pick 92 (acquired from Detroit Lions in Carlton Davis trade)
Round 4, pick 125
Round 6, pick 220 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 246
Buccaneers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Edge, Interior OL, Cornerback, Safety, Linebacker
Projected Buccaneers first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 26
|Daniel Jeremiah
|EDGE Darius Robinson (MIZZ)
|Charles Davis
|CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (ALA)
|Bucky Brooks
|EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
|Peter Schrager
|OL Graham Barton (DUKE)
Buccaneers 2024 Opponents
Home
Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Ravens
Away
Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Lions
Buccaneers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|S Jordan Whitehead (Jets)
|LB Shaquil Barrett (Dolphins)
|CB Bryce Hall (Jets)
|CB Carlton Davis (trade - Lions)
|G Ben Bredeson (Giants)
|LB Devin White (Eagles)
|OL Sua Opeta (Eagles)
|G Aaron Stinnie (Giants)
|CB Tavierre Thomas (Texans)
|WR David Moore (Panthers)
|LB Randy Gregory (49ers)
Buccaneers Decision Makers
Owners and Co-Chairmen: Bryan, Edward & Joel Glazer
General Manager: Jason Licht
VP of Player Personnel: John Spytek
Head Coach: Todd Bowles
Jason Licht
- Licht was hired as Buccaneers GM in 2014
Buccaneers Draft Notes
Since 2014
- 72 total players selected
- 9 Pro Bowlers selected
- Two 1st-Team All-Pros selected (T Tristian Wirfs & S Antoine Winfield Jr.)
- 0 Pro Bowlers selected over last 3 Drafts (2021-2022)
- Licht's 1st draft pick as general manager was WR Mike Evans (7th ovr) in the 2014 draft
- Evans is a 5-time Pro Bowl selection
- Evans has had 1,000+ rec yds in each of his first 10 seasons (longest such streak to begin career all-time)
- The Buccaneers have used 4 of their last 5 first rd draft picks on a defensive player
- DL Calijah Kancey (2023), OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (2021), LB Devin White (2019), DT Vita Vea (2018); No 1st Rounder in 2022
- All-Pro T Tristian Wirfs (#13 ovr in 2020) is the only offensive player drafted in 1st Rd by TB since 2018
- TB re-signed Baker Mayfield to a 3-year, $100.0M contract this offseason (signed 1-yr, $4.0M deal w/ TB in 2023 FA)
- Mayfield succeeded Tom Brady who started for the Buccaneers from 2020-2022 (retired after 2022 season)
- Mayfield had career-highs with 4,044 pass yards & 28 pass TD in 2023
- Mayfield led TB to WC Rd win vs PHI (337 pass yds, 3 pass TD, 0 INT in game)
- Licht has used a 1st or 2nd round pick on every position except punter since 2014
Highest drafted Buccaneers player by position, since 2014
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Jameis Wintson
|1st
|1st
|2015
|RB
|Ronald Jones
|2nd
|38th
|2018
|WR
|Mike Evans
|1st
|7th
|2014
|TE
|O.J. Howard
|1st
|19th
|2017
|OT
|Tristan Wirfs
|1st
|13th
|2020
|IOL
|Cody Mauch
|2nd
|48th
|2023
|DT
|Vita Vea
|1st
|12th
|2018
|EDGE
|Joe Tyron-Shoyinka
|1st
|32nd
|2021
|LB
|Devin White
|1st
|5th
|2019
|CB
|Vernon Hargreaves
|1st
|11th
|2016
|S
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|2nd
|59th
|2016
|K
|Roberto Aguyao
|2nd
|59th
|2016
Last time Buccaneers picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2015
|Jameis Winston
|Florida State
|1st
|RB
|2012
|Doug Martin
|Boise State
|31st
|WR
|2014
|Mike Evans
|Texas A&M
|7th
|TE
|2017
|O.J. Howard
|Alabama
|19th
|OT
|2020
|Tristan Wirfs
|Iowa
|13th
|OG
|2006
|Davin Joseph
|Oklahoma
|23rd
|C
|Never
|DE
|2021
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|Washington
|32nd
|DT
|2023
|Calijah Kancey
|Pittsburgh
|19th
|LB
|2019
|Devin White
|LSU
|5th
|CB
|2016
|Vernon Hargreaves
|Florida
|11th
|S
|2012
|Mark Barron
|Alabama
|7th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.