Stick a fork in them: The 2012 Kansas City Chiefs

Matt Cassel might receive most of the blame, but he has been the same quarterback for years. The real Kansas City problem this year is on defense. Safety Eric Berry hasn't been the same coming off surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament. There's no way this team should be 29th in points allowed with its pass-rushing talent. Brandon Flowers had an injury-plagued preseason and a slow start to the season. This team misses Brandon Carr; free-agent pickup Stanford Routt hasn't worked out. First-round draft pick Dontari Poe isn't ready. All of those early picks by general manager Scott Pioli on the defensive line aren't difference makers.