Steven Jackson of St. Louis Rams can void final year of contract

Published: Oct 05, 2012 at 02:03 PM

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Rams running Steven Jackson can void the final year of his contract after this season in a compromise after talks fell through on a long-term extension.

The running back confirmed terms of the deal to the Associated Press on Friday.

Lombardi: The Fisher factor

The Rams are over .500 for the first time since 2006. Michael Lombardi praises Jeff Fisher. Plus, 10 quick thoughts. **More ...**

"It's part of the business," Jackson told reporters. "I've said that from the beginning that, even in 2004, I wanted to retire here. This organization gave me the opportunity to live out a dream.

"In 2008 they extended me and at the end of the season we'll see what happens with me. But something is happening here and I want to be a part of it."

The three-time Pro Bowl player is the franchise's career leading rusher and the senior Ram after getting drafted in the first round in 2004. The Rams signed two other core players, defensive end Chris Long and middle linebacker James Laurinaitis, to long-term extensions earlier this summer.

Jackson has seven straight 1,000-yard seasons, the longest active streak in the NFL. He's making $7 million this season and would make $7 million in 2013, too, and must notify the team by early February if he wants to void the deal.

"We want to have Jack back," coach Jeff Fisher said. "We want him to be a part of our future. Jack is one of the major faces of this franchise and we'd like to give him an opportunity to finish his career here."

Jackson has been slowed by a groin injury much of this season but took a heavier load in Thursday night's victory over the Cardinals with a season-best 76 yards on 18 carries for a 4.3-yard average. He leads the Rams with 271 yards rushing and a 3.5-yard average.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.