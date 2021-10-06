Stephon Gilmore landing spots: Chiefs, Packers among 10 best team fits 

Yes, Gilmore is 31 years old, coming off quad surgery, his play did decline a bit in 2020, and he wants a new contract. Those are all factors that must be considered when clubs seek his services. But none of that should stop anyone from calling.

Given the timing of his impending release, and the little cap space remaining for many teams, Gilmore might find it hard to get the massive contract he'd been looking for during his divorce with New England. So it will be interesting to see whether Gilmore will take a one-year deal with a contender or whether a club is willing to meet his contract desires.

Several contenders need CB help, even if they might struggle to find the cash to make it happen. Still, we've seen cap gymnastics done before when teams get desperate enough, so we won't rule out a club simply because they have little money left.

With teams in line to battle for Gilmore's services, one might be more willing at this late stage to convince the Patriots to swing a trade for the Pro Bowl talent.

Without further ado, 10 best team fits for Stephon Gilmore: