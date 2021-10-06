NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 6

Miller was just two games into his first season with the team after injuring his shoulder in the preseason, but his production had been marginal. He caught four passes for 20 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. He managed just one catch for three yards among five targets against Buffalo last week, on the wrong end of a rough day for rookie quarterback Davis Mills. Miller came to the Texans in a trade from the Chicago Bears in July as part of a draft pick exchange of fifth- and seventh-round selections.