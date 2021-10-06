NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 6

The Houston Texans are cutting wide receiver Anthony Miller on Wednesday, stripping an already thin receiving corps even thinner, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Miller was just two games into his first season with the team after injuring his shoulder in the preseason, but his production had been marginal. He caught four passes for 20 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. He managed just one catch for three yards among five targets against Buffalo last week, on the wrong end of a rough day for rookie quarterback Davis Mills. Miller came to the Texans in a trade from the Chicago Bears in July as part of a draft pick exchange of fifth- and seventh-round selections.
With a dire quarterback situation already limiting the offense, the Texans have gotten very little production from their receiving corps beyond Brandin Cooks, who has notched two 100-yard games through four weeks.
A fourth-year pro from Memphis, Miller was a second-round draft pick in 2018.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Detroit Lions placed center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve and activated kicker Austin Seibert from reserve/COVID-19. Coach Dan Campbell said rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell is dealing with an ankle injury and could be limited in practice Wednesday.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber was diagnosed with mild turf toe and is likely to miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Barber did not suffer a fracture and is still seeking opinions as he undergoes further testing, Rapoport added.
- The Cincinnati Bengals designated safety Ricardo Allen (hand) to return from injured reserve.
- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is progressing through the concussion protocol and feeling better but is not expected to practice Wednesday, per Rapoport.
- The Miami Dolphins placed wide receiver Will Fuller, who has a broken finger, on IR.
- Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said offensive tackle Lane Johnson is not with the team and still dealing with his personal matter.
- The New York Jets designated linebacker Blake Cashman to return from IR.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he does not expect cornerbacks Carlton Davis (quad) or Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) to return "anytime soon."
Roster signings
- The New Orleans Saints confirmed they have agreed to terms with kicker Cody Parkey , signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes to the active roster off the practice squad and signed defensive end Bryce Thompson to the practice squad
- The Detroit Lions signed linebacker Jessie Lemonier to the active roster from the practice squad and signed linebacker Rashod Berry and guard Parker Ehinger to the practice squad.
- The Arizona Cardinals signed running back Tavien Feaster, cornerback Greg Mabin and offensive lineman Koda Martin to the practice squad.
- The New York Jets signed defensive back Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Detroit Lions released wide receiver Javon McKinley from the practice squad.