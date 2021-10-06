Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) not expected to practice Wednesday

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ is not expected to practice Wednesday after suffering a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Bridgewater is progressing through the concussion protocol and feeling better but is not expected to partake in today's session, per a source informed of the situation.

﻿Drew Lock﻿ will take the first-team reps and is in line to start in Week 5 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers if Bridgewater isn't cleared.

Bridgewater was knocked out of the Broncos' Week 4 loss after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot. Lock took over at halftime, completing 12-of-21 passes for 113 yards and one late interception. Denver didn't score on any of his five possessions.