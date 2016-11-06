Stefon Diggs shines in Week 9 Opportunity Report

A week after seeing 14 targets go his way, Dez Bryant handled just 14.3 percent of the team targets in Week 9 and caught just one of them for 19 yards. There were certainly a few targets where Bryant could have done more to make a play, including a misplay in the end zone. Dallas has never been the type of offense to funnel all the action through Bryant, and there's even less reason to do so this year. Dak Prescott has shown no willingness to force the issue downfield when it's not there, and is quite content to make it work with players like Jason Witten and Cole Beasley underneath. Bryant will have his big days, but sorry about your luck, you're going to have to take some of these weeks too.