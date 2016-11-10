Steelers trending up, Packers & Dolphins down among 4-4 teams

Aaron Rodgers is actually playing slightly better, stats-wise, than he did last year, though that hasn't translated into wins for Green Bay. The Packers' defense, which ranks a respectable seventh, is also giving up more points than it did in 2015. But Green Bay's biggest flaw is the lack of a running game, with the Packers scrambling to replace the injured Eddie Lacy and James Starks. Yes, Rodgers is athletic, but it's still not a good sign when he's 3 yards away from being your team's leading rusher over the past four weeks (Ty Montgomery has 119 to Rodgers' 117). The turnover differential of minus-1 is also troubling. When it comes down to it, when you watch the Packers play, it looks like they're not enjoying it. Rodgers has to play better and the defense has to start forcing more turnovers. Luckily for Green Bay, Starks is expected back this week.