Steelers, Lions among last-place teams with best playoff hopes

6) New York Giants (1-4 in the NFC East): A lot of people, including myself, were optimistic about this team after a well-received offseason, only to have a gallon of cold water dumped on those optimistic thoughts. In order for the Giants to have a chance at the playoffs, they need to have much better offensive line play (the unit has given up 16 sacks), and the defense has to generate more sacks, having six in five games. New York's defensive backs, with the exception of Landon Collins, have to improve in coverage if this team is to escape last place. The loss to Carolina -- their third defeat this season by five points or less -- marked the first time since Week 17 of the 2015 season that the Giants scored 30 points or more, with Eli Manning and Co. setting season highs in passing yards (382) and offensive yards (432). Of course, 57 of those passing yards came via the arm of receiver Odell Beckham, who also put up his highest receiving yards total (131) since Week 16 of the 2016 season. There are still some questions about an offense that ranks 25th in the NFL, but while Manning might look like a convenient scapegoat for outsiders, he remains the kind of quarterback who can push a team to postseason glory. Right now, Saquon Barkley -- who has been a stud in the aerial game and on the ground -- has proven he deserved to be the No. 2 overall draft pick in April, but he can't carry this team by himself. On the other side of the ball, Olivier Vernon's return to health will shore up the D. Thursday night's showdown with an off-kilter Eagles team offers an appealing chance to begin catching up in a still-wide-open NFC East. I like the Giants' chances to win the division.