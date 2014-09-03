Steelers, Bengals, Ravens make AFC North tough to predict

Biggest strength: The Bengals have quite the complement of pass catchers, led by A.J. Green, who's racked up the third-most receiving yards in the league since Cincinnati grabbed him with the fourth overall pick in 2011. Green isn't the only talented wideout on the roster, of course; there's also Mohamed Sanu, an all-around good athlete who can do some great things in his third pro season. And don't forget about Marvin Jones, who tied for 10th in the NFL last season with 10 touchdown catches, buoyed by a four-score afternoon. Jones will miss the first few weeks of the season after injuring his foot in early August, but he still has top-notch hands. Then there's the tight ends: promising youngster Tyler Eifert and veteran Jermaine Gresham, who is in a contract year.