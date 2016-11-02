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Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends

Published: Nov 02, 2016 at 03:26 AM
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Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Ezekiel Elliott and Antonio Brown will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Bears, Bengals, Cardinals, Patriots, Redskins, Texans

Start 'Em

Sleepers:
Cameron Brate vs. Falcons (TNF), Lance Kendricks vs. Panthers

Sit 'Em

Busts:
Charles Clay at Seahawks (MNF), Jesse James at Ravens

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to _**@MichaelFabiano**_ or send a question via **Facebook**!

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