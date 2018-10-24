Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Andrew Luck at Oakland Raiders, Russell Wilson at Detroit Lions
Sleepers:Mitchell Trubisky vs. New York Jets, Baker Mayfield at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:C.J. Beathard at Arizona Cardinals, Eli Manning vs. Washington Redskins
Busts:Carson Wentz at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), Cam Newton vs. Baltimore Ravens
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on **Twitter**, **Facebook**, **YouTube** and **Instagram** for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!