Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

You never want to say that a team has a quarterback’s number. Because once you start popping off, he’s going throw for 511 or something. Which would be huge because Mahomes has never had 300 passing yards against the Chargers. He didn’t have 200 against them in his lone start last year vs. Los Angeles. And it hurts Hill, especially in those three games. The Chargers have held him to fewer than 11 fantasy points in the last three games against the club (he did leave early in one, to be fair). He’s had 100 yards in one career game against the Chargers. Now remember, you will likely play him in your home league. I understand that. But if you’re setting your DFS lineup and you’re looking for some action on Chiefs players, I would certainly look for some other players from this squad.