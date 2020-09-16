Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

Published: Sep 16, 2020 at 10:53 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

Rodrigo Blankenship
Indianapolis Colts · K
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2020 · 0-1-0

Respect the specs! Oh man, I put a lot of faith in Rodrigo in Week 1 and he was pretty good. His eight points were right there in the middle among fantasy kickers. But we are looking for prolific offenses that will be putting up points, so we will continue to ride with him.

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons · K
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2020 · 0-1-0

The Cowboys allowed eight fantasy points to Sam Sloman in Week 1 in Los Angeles. Koo (who is my other reliable guy next to Blankenship) had seven points against the Seahawks in Week 1. The Falcons figure to be in the red zone a lot this week.

Robbie Gould
Robbie Gould
San Francisco 49ers · K
New York Jets
New York Jets
2020 · 0-1-0

The 49ers spent a lot of resources to keep Gould over the summer and it paid off in Week 1 when he scored 10 fantasy points against the Cardinals. The Jets have allowed 30 field goals since 2019, which is the fifth-highest total in the NFL during that time.

Zane Gonzalez
Zane Gonzalez
Arizona Cardinals · K
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2020 · 1-0-0

Again, taking a kicker in a prolific offense paid off in Week 1, as he scored eight points. Really, we just don’t want to the donut. Washington has allowed an average of 11.53 fantasy points per game to kickers since 2019, which is tied for 11th-most in the league.

Jason Myers
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks · K
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2020 · 1-0-0

Myers is in a tough spot because it seems like the Seahawks put up 28 points every week, leaving Myers with just four points. But he finished with eight points this week. The Patriots have allowed 45 extra points made since 2019, which is the fourth-highest total in the league.

Sleepers: Matt Prater (at Green Bay Packers); Chris Boswell (vs. Denver Broncos)

Sit 'em

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos · K
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020 · 1-0-0

McManus had a matchup against a similar team in Week 1 and ended up with just two points, despite getting a huge payday. And let’s be honest, we all wanted to see him try a 75-yarder for the win on Monday night. The Steelers have allowed the eighth-fewest points to kickers since 2019.

Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders
Miami Dolphins · K
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2020 · 1-0-0

Didn’t get much of an opportunity in Week 1 and scored just three points. The matchup against the Bills isn’t going to be much easier. The Bills have allowed the fewest points to kickers since 2019.

Graham Gano
Graham Gano
New York Giants · K
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2020 · 1-0-0

Scored just four points against the Steelers on Monday night. The Bears have been tough on kickers over the last few years. Wait, are you sure they aren’t just talking about our kickers? (Checks notes) Nope, the Bears allowed an average of 5.50 points per game last year against kickers to rank fifth.

Nick Folk
Nick Folk
New England Patriots · K
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020 · 1-0-0

Folk had just three fantasy points last week against the Dolphins because Cam kept scoring touchdowns. He missed a field goal attempt, which probably has put him in an uneasy spot. The Seahawks have allowed seven points per game to kicker since 2019.

Stephen Gostkowski
Stephen Gostkowski
Tennessee Titans · K
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020 · 1-0-0

I mean, he did hit the winner, so maybe this gets him trending in the right direction. But I would imagine the Titans are a little more generous in going for two points or even trying to force the issue on fourth down.

