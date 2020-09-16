Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running backs

I don’t want to overstate this by any stretch, but there is going to be a time next offseason when one of your friends is going to wonder if Taylor should be the first overall pick in fantasy. Not me. But one of your friends. He’s got the offensive line. He’s got the opportunity now that Marlon Mack is hurt. Taylor played in just 33% of the snaps; that is going to change. I’m fully away Nyheim Hines had eight targets. But I hope you didn’t spend too much FAB on him, because Taylor had six targets and averaged 11.2 yards per catch (Hines had 5.6). Just use Game Pass to watch the game. Taylor is on a different level. It’s kind of like when you play Madden against the computer and you start feeling yourself. And then you play your friend online and he beats you by 30. Like that.