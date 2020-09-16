Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Quarterbacks

The Patriots handed the Bills the cheat code how to beat the Dolphins defense. I mean, I know it’s kind of hacky to say Josh Allen is the next Cam Newton. But I expect the Bills to attack the Dolphins in the same way the Patriots did. Run the football and let your talented quarterback go in and clean up the touchdowns. The strength of the Dolphins defense is in the secondary and they allowed just 155 passing yards in Week 1. Newton rushed for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Dolphins would like to force Allen to throw the ball because, well, have you seen him throw the ball? I But the Bills have better receivers than the Pats. And Cam was kind of robbed of a TD (or perhaps a third rushing TD) when N’Keal Harry fumbled into the end zone. Let’s note Allen has scored at least 21 fantasy points in every start (four) against the Dolphins.