Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2

Published: Sep 16, 2020 at 10:28 AM
Adam Rank
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Most folks on Twitter were having a lot of fun at the expense of Packers GM Brian Gutekunst when he didn't draft a receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft. I mean, I did. Deep in my heart, however, I knew it was the worst possible thing to happen. Especially when the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers' eventual replacement, Jordan Love. Bears fans are all-too-familiar with how Rodgers responds to every perceived slight. Honestly, I feel like a kid in a Cubs jersey wouldn't let Rodgers sit next to him on the school bus when he was in junior high and he's hated Chicago ever since, taking it out on the city's football team. Like, you can't convince me otherwise.

And maybe, just maybe, Gutekunst is some diabolical genius. Who knew that Rodgers would respond to this disrespect the same way a Gen Z kid would respond to seeing their ex post photos of "living their best life" on Instagram.

Because Rodgers' Week 1 performance was a surprise to nobody in Chicago (or the NFC North territories) considering the offseason he went through. Although, it was kind of fun watching Rodgers do this to the Vikings and not the Bears for a change.

This was one of the reasons why I invested a lot of draft capital in Rodgers during the offseason. We talked about it on NFL Fantasy Live in the weeks heading up to the season opener. People were taking Drew Brees and Tom Brady, but I was like, "nope, I'll take this Rodgers Revenge Tour." I mean, if he's going to kill my team, I might as well get something for it other than an empty hole in my heart. It was on full display in Week 1. Now, the Minnesota Vikings don't have the same defense they have had in recent years. The secondary is indeed a pretty big problem in Minnesota. But Rodgers looked pretty motivated to show the world he's still got some MVP-level football left in him.

I'm expecting another huge performance from Rodgers against the Lions. Another team he's had a lot of success against in the past. The only time (it seems) Rodgers doesn't do well against them is if the team already has a playoff spot decided and they end up pulling him. Watch the Packers fall behind in in this one and Rodgers scores 24 points in the fourth quarter to rally the team. Sorry for writing that into existence.

Let's get to the starts and sits.

