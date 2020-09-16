Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

Cook outscored Michael Thomas last week, which was what we were all expecting coming into the first weekend of the season. I jest, obviously. But Cook had seven targets which he turned into five receptions and 13 fantasy points. What stood out to me was Cook had 75 air yards, which was fourth among tight ends. And then there is that huge bummer, where Michael Thomas is going to be out a few weeks with a high-ankle injury. Which means there could be even more opportunity for Cook in this offense.