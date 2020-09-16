Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defense

How about flipping this one? I know it seems a little out there because the Cardinals can put up a ton of points in a hurry. But that front of the FT is ferocious. Chase Young is somehow better than advertised and was the top-rated rookie in Week 1 according to Pro Football Focus. Also significant is the FT had eight sacks against the Eagles on Sunday, which is no surprise when you think of all of the first-rounders on the front line of that defense. The 49ers got to Kyler Murray just twice in Week 1, but if you can split the difference, you would have a pretty good game. Look, this is more out-of-the-box for bigger leagues. But I wanted to give you an option that wasn’t a basic pick.