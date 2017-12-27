Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Case Keenum vs. Bears, Jimmy Garoppolo at Rams
Sleepers:Tyrod Taylor at Dolphins, Jacoby Brissett vs. Texans
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Jameis Winston vs. Saints, Jay Cutler vs. Bills
Busts:Ben Roethlisberger vs. Browns, Eli Manning at Redskins
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? You can follow Michael on **Twitter**, **Facebook** and **Instagram**!