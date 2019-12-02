Special teams finalists announced for NFL 100 All-Time Team

2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Played in NFL-record 382 games... Ranks 2nd all-time in points (2,544) and FG made (565), 3rd in extra points made (849)... Topped 100 points 14 times, T-3rd most in NFL history... Became 1st player to kick three FG of 50+ yards in same game, 1995... Retired at age 47, 2nd-oldest player in NFL history... Made seven Pro Bowls, NFL record by a kicker... Earned three 1st-team All-Pro honors, tied for NFL-high by kicker... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1980s and 1990s... Selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 4th round of the 1982 NFL Draft... Born August 19, 1960 in Copenhagen, Denmark.