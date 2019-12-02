Defensive back finalists announced for NFL All-Time Team

The NFL is revealing the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history. Every Friday night at 8 ET through Dec. 27, NFL Network will announce the latest members of the All-Time Team during a one-hour special hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

Below are the 30 defensive back finalists for the All-Time Team. The 13 players (seven cornerbacks and six safeties) on the All-Time Team will be revealed this Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network:

Cornerback finalists

Herb Adderley (1961-1972)

1980 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Played in four of first six Super Bowls, winning three times... Won six championship in 12 NFL seasons (5 with Packers, 1 with Cowboys)... Had 60-yard INT return TD in Super Bowl II with Packers... At retirement, ranked 3rd with 1,046 INT return yards and T-2nd with 7 INT return TD in career... Returned three interceptions for TD in 1965 (T-3rd most in single season)... Made five straight Pro Bowls, 1963-1967 seasons... Four-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL All-Decade Team of 1960s... Selected by the Green Bay Packers in 1st round (12th overall) of 1961 NFL Draft... Played offense in college at Michigan State, switched to CB as rookie... Born June 8, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA.

Champ Bailey (1999-2013)

2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Earned 12 Pro Bowl selections, most by CB in NFL history... Three-time 1st-team All-Pro, 2004-2006... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 2000s... Became youngest player in NFL history to record three interceptions in a game at age 21... His 52 career INT ranked 3rd in NFL during career span, 1999-2013... Posted career-high 10 INT in 2006, tied for most in NFL... Selected by the Washington Redskins in 1st round (7th overall pick) in 1999 NFL Draft... Born June 22, 1978, in Fort Campbell, KY.

Lem Barney (1967-1977)

1992 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Posted 56 career INTs, T-2nd most in NFL during career span... Recorded 7+ INTs in each of first four seasons, T-3rd longest streak in NFL history... Intercepted NFL-high 32 INTs passes in four-season span, 1967-1970... Made Pro Bowl in 7 of 11 NFL seasons... Two-time 1st-team All-Pro, 1968-1969... Named Defensive Rookie of Year after ranking T-1st in NFL with 10 INTs and three INT returns for TD in 1967... Selected by the Detroit Lions in 2nd round (34th overall pick) of 1967 NFL Draft... Born September 8, 1945, in Gulfport, MS.

Mel Blount (1970-1983)

1989 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Started in four Super Bowl victories with Steelers in 1970s... Earned five Pro Bowl selections... Two-time 1st-team All-Pro... Prototype CB of era with superior speed, size, intelligence... Master of bump-and-run coverage, forcing NFL to adjust pass defense rules... One of 11 CBs in NFL history to play 200+ career games... Named 1975 NFL Defensive Player of the Year... His 57 INTs ranked 2nd in NFL during career span... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1980s... Selected by Steelers in 3rd round (53rd overall pick) in 1970 NFL Draft... Born April 10, 1948, in Vidalia, GA.

Willie Brown (1963-1978)

1984 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Scored on 75-yard INT return TD in Raiders' Super Bowl XI win... Nine career Pro Bowls, T-6th in NFL history among CB... Five-time 1st-team All-Pro... Made Pro Bowl in each of first seven seasons after trade to Raiders, 1967-1973 seasons... Owns 54 career INTs, 39 with Raiders (tied for most in franchise history)... Member of AFL's All-Time Team... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1970s... Signed by Oilers as undrafted free agent, 1963... Cut in training camp, signed with Broncos and won starting CB job by midseason as rookie... Born December 2, 1940, in Yazoo City, MS.

Darrell Green (1983-2002)

2008 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee... Won two Super Bowl titles with Redskins... Earned seven Pro Bowl selections... 1991 1st-team All-Pro... Despite lack of size, played in remarkable 20 seasons and 295 career games, both most by DB in NFL history... Intercepted pass in NFL record 19 consecutive seasons, 1983-2001... Only player age 40 or older in NFL history to record and interception... Redskins all-time leader with 54 INT, six INTs return TD... Won NFL Man of the Year award, 1996... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1990s... Selected by the Washington Redskins in 1st round (28th overall pick) in 1983 NFL Draft... Born February 15, 1960 in Houston, TX.

Mike Haynes (1976-1989

1997 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Notched INT in Raiders' Super Bowl XVIII win... Nine career Pro Bowls, T-6th in NFL history among CBs... Two-time 1st-team All-Pro, 1984-1985... With Raiders, teamed with HOF Lester Hayes to form one of most dominant CB tandems in NFL history... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1980s. Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Named 1976 NFL Defensive Rookie of Year after ranking T-3rd in NFL with eight INTs... Selected by the New England Patriots in 1st round (5th overall pick) in 1976 NFL Draft... Born July 1, 1953, in Denison, TX.

Jimmy Johnson (1961-1976)

1994 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Helped 49ers reach two NFC championship games... Earned five Pro Bowl selections... Made four consecutive 1st-team All-Pro teams, 1969-1972... Played on offense and at safety before moving to CB permanently, 1963... Garnered reputation as one of toughest man-to-man coverage cornerbacks in NFL history... Retired as 49ers' all-time leader in interceptions (47) and INT return yards (615)... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1970s... Selected by 49ers in the 1st round (6th overall pick) in 1961 NFL Draft... Born March 31, 1938, in Dallas, TX.

Dick "Night Train" Lane (1952-1965)

1974 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Set NFL single-season record with 14 INT in rookie season, a record that still stands... Also led NFL with 10 INT, 1954... Ranks 4th in NFL history with 68 career INT, 6th with 1,207 INT return yards... Known for gambling style on field and deadly open-field tackler... Earned seven Pro Bowl selections... First-team All-Pro three times... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1950s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Signed by Rams as undrafted free agent in 1952 after four years in Army... Born April 16, 1928, in Austin, TX.

Patrick Peterson (2011-Present)

Tied NFL single-season record with four punt return TDs, 2011... Returned game-winning 99-yard punt return TD in OT win vs. Rams in rookie season... Entered 2019 season with 23 career INT, T-3rd-most since entering NFL in 2011... Joined HOFers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders as only players in NFL history to make eight Pro Bowls before 29th birthday... Three-time 1st-team All-Pro... Selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round (5th overall) of 2011 NFL Draft... All-American, Jim Thorpe Award (nation's best DB) & Chuck Bednarik Award winner at LSU, 2010... Born July 11, 1990, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Mel Renfro (1964-1977)

1996 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Led NFL with 10 interceptions, 1969... Won two Super Bowl championships with Cowboys... Began NFL career as safety before moving to cornerback... Cowboys all-time leader in INT (52), INT return yards (626)... Earned Pro Bowl selections in each of first 10 years, 1964-1973 seasons... Ranks T-4th among DB in NFL history in Pro Bowls... 1969 1st-team All-Pro... Selected by the Dallas Cowboys in 2nd round (17th overall pick) in 1964 NFL Draft... Garnered All-American honors in football and track at Oregon... Born December 30, 1941, in Houston, TX.

Darrelle Revis (2007-2017)

29 career INTs, T-13th in NFL during career span (139 passes defensed, 4th in NFL)... Four-time 1st-team All-Pro... Made seven Pro Bowls in eight-year span from 2008-2015... By 2nd season, developed reputation as elite, shutdown -- garnering nickname "Revis Island" due to QBs avoiding throws to his side of field... Heart of Jets defense that ranked 1st in both scoring and total defense, 2009... Selected by the New York Jets in 1st round (14th overall) of 2007 NFL Draft... Born July 14, 1985, in Aliquippa, PA.

Deion Sanders (1989-2000; 2004-2005)

2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Won Super Bowls in 1994 with 49ers, 1995 with Cowboys... Earned eight Pro Bowl selections... Six-time 1st-team All-Pro, tied-most among DB... NFL Defensive Player of Year, 1994... Including playoffs, one of two players with TD in six different ways (9 INT return, 6 punt return, 3 kickoff return, 1 fumble return, 3 receiving, 1 rushing)... Among 53 career INT, ranks T-5th in INT return TD (9) and 4th in INT return yards (1,331)... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1990s as CB, PR... Selected by the Atlanta Falcons in 1st round (5th overall pick) in 1989 NFL Draft... Born August 9, 1967, in Fort Myers, FL.

Aeneas Williams (1991-2004)

2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Among 55 career INT, ranks T-5th in INT return TD (9)... Registered 6+ INT in five different seasons, tied for most in NFL history... Posted 41 INTs during 1990s, 3rd-most in NFL... Had six INTs in six career postseason games, including two interception returns for TD... Named to Pro Bowl seven times as CB, once as safety... Three-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1990s... Starred at cornerback for 12 seasons before switching to safety... Selected by Cardinals in 3rd round of 1991 NFL Draft... Born January 29, 1968 in New Orleans, LA.

Charles Woodson (1998-2015)

Won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers... Nine-time Pro Bowl selections, T-6th all-time among DB. 3-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named 2009 NFL Defensive Player of Year... Ranks in top five in NFL history with 65 INTs (5th), 13 defensive TDs (T-1st) and 11 INT return TD (T-2nd)... Finished T-1st in INT twice in career, 2009, 2011... Named to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s. Selected by Raiders in 1st round (4th overall) of 1998 draft... Won Heisman Trophy and national championship at Michigan in 1997... Born October 7, 1976, in Fremont, OH.

Rod Woodson (1987-2003)

2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Had 71 career INT, 3rd-most in NFL history... Owns NFL-record 12 career INT return TD, ranks 2nd with 1,483 INT return yards... Named 1993 NFL Defensive Player of Year... Ranked T-1st in INT twice, 1999, 2002... 11 career Pro Bowls, 3rd among DB in NFL history... Six-time 1st-team All-Pro, tied-most all-time among DB... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1990s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1st round (10th overall pick) in 1987 NFL Draft... Born March 10, 1965, in Fort Wayne, IN.

Safety finalists

Jack Christiansen (1951-1958)

1970 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Won three NFL championships with the Detroit Lions, 1952-1953, 1957... Made five straight Pro Bowls, 1953-1957 seasons... Six-time 1st-team All-Pro, tied-most all-time among DB... Earned reputation as dominant safety, punt returner... Had 46 career INT in just eight seasons (5.8 INT per season)... One of seven players in NFL history with 10+ INT in single season twice, 1953 (12), 1957 (10)... NFL INT leader, 1953, co-leader in 1957... Owns NFL single-season record for punt return average (21.5), 1952... Eight career punt returns for TD, T-4th in NFL history... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1950s... Selected by the Detroit Lions in 6th round of 1951 NFL Draft... Born December 20, 1928, in Sublette, KS.

Brian Dawkins (1996-2011)

2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Recorded INT in 15 consecutive seasons, 1996-2010... Registered sack in 12 different seasons, 2nd-most among DB in NFL history... Earned nine Pro Bowl selections, T-6th all-time among DB... Four-time 1st-team All-Pro... Captained Eagles defense that ranked top five in scoring defense five times in nine-season span from 2000-2009... One of four players in NFL history with 30+ INT (37) and 25.0+ sacks (26.0)... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 2000s... Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2nd round (61st overall pick) in 1996 NFL Draft... Born October 13, 1973 in Jacksonville, FL.

Kenny Easley (1981-1987)

2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Named 1984 NFL Defensive Player of Year after league-leading and career-high 10 INTs... Made five Pro Bowls in seven NFL seasons... Three-time 1st-team All-Pro, 1983-1985... Earned reputation as punishing tackler... Despite career ending prematurely due to kidney disease, notched 32 career INTs in seven seasons (5.0 INT per season)... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1980s... Selected by the Seattle Seahawks in 1st round (4th overall pick) in 1981 NFL Draft... Born January 15, 1959 in Chesapeake, VA.

Ken Houston (1967-1980)

1986 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Set NFL single-season record with five defensive TDs in 1971... Earned 12 Pro Bowl selections from 1968-1979 seasons, tied for most by DB in NFL history... Two-time 1st-team All-Pro... Acclaimed as NFL's premier strong safety of 1970s... Among 49 career INT, ranks T-5th in INT return TD (9)... Traded to Redskins for five players in 1973... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1970s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Selected by the Houston Oilers in 9th round of 1967 NFL Draft... Born November 12, 1944, in Lufkin, Texas.

Paul Krause (1964-1979)

1988 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Started at free safety in four Super Bowls, five NFL/NFC championship games... Earned eight Pro Bowl selections, including five straight, 1971-1975 seasons... Three-time 1st-team All-Pro... Owns NFL all-time record with 81 career INT... One of 7 players in NFL history with 10+ INT in single season twice, 1964 (12), 1975 (10)... Led NFL with career-high 12 INT as rookie, 1964... Selected by the Washington Redskins in 2nd round (18th overall pick) in 1964 NFL Draft... Born February 19, 1942, in Flint, MI.

Yale Lary (1952-1953; 1956-1964)

1979 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Major contributor to three NFL championship teams with Lions, 1952-1953, 1957... Was 11-year fixture at safety, exceptional punter, long-distance threat on kick returns... His 50 career INT ranked T-3rd all-time at time of retirement... Posted career 44.3 yard punting average, four NFL punting crowns (1959, 1961-1963)... Made Pro Bowl in nine of 11 NFL seasons (T-6th most by DB in NFL history)... Three-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1950s... Selected by Lions in 3rd round (34th overall pick) in 1952 NFL Draft... Born November 24, 1930, in Fort Worth, TX.

Ronnie Lott (1981-1994)

2000 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Driving force on 49ers defense as one of NFL's most physical safeties during four Super Bowl seasons, 1981, 1984, 1988-1989... His 63 career INTs rank T-8th in NFL history... Led NFL in INTs twice, 1986 (10), 1991 (8)... Nine career playoff INTs, tied for most in NFL history... Earned 10 Pro Bowl selections, T-4th all-time among DB... Made 1st-team All-Pro six times, tied for NFL record by DB... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1980s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Selected by the San Francisco 49ers in 1st round (8th overall pick) in 1981 NFL Draft... Born May 8, 1959, in Albuquerque, NM.

Troy Polamalu (2003-2014)

Won two Super Bowls in three appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers... Earned eight Pro Bowl selections, including five straight from 2004-2008... Named 2010 NFL Defensive Player of Year... One of 13 players in NFL history with 30+ INTs (32) and 10.0+ sacks (12.0)... Finished T-2nd in NFL with 7 INTs twice in career, 2008, 2010... Four-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s... Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1st round (16th overall) of 2003 NFL Draft... Named All-American during final season at USC, 2002... Born April 19, 1981, in Garden Grove, CA.

Ed Reed (2002-2013)

2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Named 2004 NFL Defensive Player of Year... Earned nine Pro Bowl selections, five 1st-team All-Pro berths (both T-6th by DB in NFL history)... Known as one of football's best playmaking safeties in league history... Ranks 7th with 64 career INTs and NFL record 1,590 INT return yards... Scored seven TDs on INT returns, with nine defensive TDs ranking T-10th all-time... Nine career playoff INTs tied for most in NFL history... Led NFL in INTs three times, 2004, 2008, 2010... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 2000s... Selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 1st round (24th overall pick) in 2002 NFL Draft... Born September 11, 1978, in St. Rose, LA.

Johnny Robinson (1960-1971)

2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Helped Chiefs to four division titles and three AFL Championship victories... Started in two Super Bowls, including winning Super Bowl IV despite playing with three broken ribs... His 57 career INT ranked T-4th all-time at time of retirement... One of seven players in NFL history with 10+ INT in single season twice, 1966 (10), 1970 (10)... Earned seven Pro Bowl selections, including six straight, 1963-1968 seasons... Made 1st-team All-Pro six times, tied for NFL record by DB... Member of AFL All-Time Team... Selected by Texans in 1st round of 1960 AFL Draft... Born September 9, 1938, in Delhi, LA.

Donnie Shell (1974-1987)

Member of famed "Steel Curtain" defense that led Steelers to four Super Bowl titles in 1970s... Earned five consecutive Pro Bowl selections, 1978-1982... Three-time 1st-team All-Pro... Posted 51 career INT, 2nd in NFL during career span... Recorded six straight seasons with 5+ INT, T-2nd longest streak in NFL history... Signed with Pittsburgh Steelers as undrafted free agent after stellar college career at South Carolina State (teammates with HOF LB Harry Carson)... Born August 26, 1952, in Whitmire, SC.

Emlen Tunnell (1948-1961)

Became 1st black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967... Retired as NFL's all-time INT leader with 79 (currently ranks 2nd)... Won two NFL titles, with Giants in 1956 and Packers in 1961... Posted NFL record 6+ INT in each of first 10 seasons, 1948-1957... Earned nine Pro Bowl selections, including eight straight in 1950-1957 seasons... Four-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1950s... Signed as undrafted free agent as 1st African American player on Giants in 1948... Born March 29, 1925, in Bryn Mawr, PA.

Larry Wilson (1960-1072)

1978 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Cat-like defender, exceptional team leader... Became NFL's top free safety, made "safety blitz" famous... Famous for once intercepting pass with both hands in casts... Had 52 career interceptions... Posted career-high 10 INTs in 1966, T-1st in NFL, including streak of seven straight games with INTs... Made Pro Bowl eight times in nine-season span from 1962-1970 seasons... Five 1st-team All-Pro berths (T-6th by DB in NFL history)... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1960s and 1970s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Selected by Cardinals in 7th round in 1960 NFL Draft... Born March 24, 1938, in Rigby, ID.

Willie Wood (1960-1971)

1989 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Won five NFL championships with Packers, including Super Bowls I and II... Quickly developed into premier free safety under coach Vince Lombardiï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Scored on 50-yard INT return in SB I vs. Chiefs... Posted 48 career INTs, 2nd in Packers history... Led NFL with career-high nine INTs, 1962... Made eight Pro Bowls, including seven straight from 1964-1970 seasons... Earned five 1st-team All-Pro berths (T-6th by DB in NFL history)... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1960s... Signed by Packers as undrafted free agent, 1960... Played QB in college at USC... Born December 23, 1936, in Washington, D.C.