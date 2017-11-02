Sources Tell Us: Scout says Josh Allen most talented QB in class

The skinny: Jewell is a little undersized (he's 6-2, 236, per school measurements), but I don't see it as a major problem as I project him to the next level. He will need to get better at slipping blocks rather than taking them on, but he's strong enough and tough enough to handle himself inside. He's extremely instinctive with a good burst to the ball carrier and he plays the game like Sean Lee of the Dallas Cowboys.