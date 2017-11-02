Sources Tell Us: Scout says Josh Allen most talented QB in class

Published: Nov 02, 2017 at 05:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what NFL folks are saying about one of college football's most talked about prospects, Josh Allen, and a rising linebacker from Iowa, Josey Jewell.

The scoop: "He scares me like he scares everyone, but he is easily the most physically talented quarterback (in this class). He will get drafted much higher than the level of his tape." -- AFC director of college scouting on Wyoming QB Josh Allen

The skinny: Listed at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds and with high-end arm talent, Allen is the prototype at the quarterback position. However, Allen's production has been very pedestrian this season (181 yards passing per game, 55.9 percent completion rate, 12 TDs and 6 INTs in 8 games).

His accuracy and decision making are not where they need to be. In comparison, Carson Wentz had very similar physical traits and ability coming out of North Dakota State. He was the No. 2 overall selection of the 2016 draft, but his accuracy and football intelligence were exceptionally high. Coincidentally, Allen's coach (Craig Bohl) helped groom Wentz at NDSU before being hired at Wyoming.

Allen might make a substantial leap forward with better talent surrounding him than what he's working with at Wyoming. However, I'm not ready to say he's a franchise quarterback at this juncture.

* * *

The scoop: "He's going to measure out a little less than what you're looking for ... but he's my guy. He has a nose for the ball. When you watch the tape, he is always making plays or right there next to the play." -- Area scout for NFC East team on Iowa LB Josey Jewell

The skinny: Jewell is a little undersized (he's 6-2, 236, per school measurements), but I don't see it as a major problem as I project him to the next level. He will need to get better at slipping blocks rather than taking them on, but he's strong enough and tough enough to handle himself inside. He's extremely instinctive with a good burst to the ball carrier and he plays the game like Sean Lee of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jewell's average physical traits and athletic ability could hurt him a little, but his consistent production and ability to finish tackles are good enough to make me a believer that he'll be a solid NFL starter.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

