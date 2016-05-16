Six teams that improved most on offense in 2016 NFL Draft

» Rams' 2016 draft class

While some of their additions might not be "right now" help, they should be long-term help and potentially even solutions for what the Rams are looking for. The Rams have a strong belief that Jared Goff is their face-of-the-franchise player, and he obviously has talent. While Jared Cook never lived up to expectations and Tavon Austin has yet to live up to expectations, I have a good feeling that Tyler Higbee and Pharoh Cooper will deliver at those same positions but at a fraction of the cost. It's always nice to have a tight end and receiver come in at the same time as a rookie quarterback, so they can develop a bond early on. Also, don't sleep on wide receiver Mike Thomas, who could make this team as a sixth-round pick.