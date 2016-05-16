Six teams that improved most on offense in 2016 NFL Draft

Every team will come into a given draft with a strategy or philosophy for how to attack that draft. While some teams will lean heavily on finding fits for weaknesses, others will aggressively seek to address the offensive or defensive side of the ball with a majority of their picks.
And then there are teams that just look to target the best players available. They go into the draft with an idea of need in mind but don't sell out completely to the concept. Here are 6 teams that appear to have improved themselves the most on the offensive side of the ball thanks to their draft work.
1. Seattle Seahawks
» Seahawks' 2016 draft class
The Seahawks knew they had to add talent to their offensive line and try to solidify the running back position with the departure of Marshawn Lynch. They accomplished both. Germain Ifedi has right tackle or guard potential and fits the physical and athletic mold the Seahawks look for. Rees Odhiambo (third-round pick) has second-round talent as a raw but developing guard prospect. He dropped a little due to injury. C.J. Prosise and Alex Collins have a chance to step in and fight for carries right away at the running back spot. Tight end Nick Vannett has the tools to become a starter for the Seahawks relatively quickly.
2. Los Angeles Rams
» Rams' 2016 draft class
While some of their additions might not be "right now" help, they should be long-term help and potentially even solutions for what the Rams are looking for. The Rams have a strong belief that Jared Goff is their face-of-the-franchise player, and he obviously has talent. While Jared Cook never lived up to expectations and Tavon Austin has yet to live up to expectations, I have a good feeling that Tyler Higbee and Pharoh Cooper will deliver at those same positions but at a fraction of the cost. It's always nice to have a tight end and receiver come in at the same time as a rookie quarterback, so they can develop a bond early on. Also, don't sleep on wide receiver Mike Thomas, who could make this team as a sixth-round pick.
3. Houston Texans
» Texans' 2016 draft class
The Texans came into the draft looking to address their meager offensive production and add speed across the board, and they accomplished that -- at least on paper. Will Fuller gives the Texans the type of outside speed that safeties will have to account for. Fuller should take pressure off of DeAndre Hopkins and open up some running lanes as safeties will be preoccupied with the deep ball. Third-rounder Braxton Miller might still be learning the position, but there is no reason to believe that he can't find the field as a return man and slot target early in the season. Nick Martin should become an upgrade for the Texans at the center position after losing Ben Jones in free agency.
4. Miami Dolphins
» Dolphins' 2016 draft class
The Dolphins landed an upper-echelon-to-elite talent in Laremy Tunsil, but the totality of their offensive moves was a win on that side of the ball. Kenyan Drake adds a change-of-pace element in the backfield and can also do damage as a pass-catcher. Leonte Carroo will come in and challenge for receiver reps right away, while Texas Tech speedster Jakeem Grant will compete for slot work as well as kick-return duties. The additions of backup quarterback Brandon Doughty and matchup tight end Thomas Duarte could pay off as roster depth this season.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
» Bengals' 2016 draft class
The quality of their haul puts the Bengals on this list. We already know Cincinnati is set at running back, tight end and quarterback, and they have one of the top receivers in the game in A.J. Green. However, I think the Bengals finally landed exactly what they were looking for as the book-end receiver to Green with Tyler Boyd. Boyd is physical and a reliable possession receiver who should challenge for starter's reps fairly quickly. Christian Westerman is technically savvy and a workout machine in the weight room. My comparison for Westerman was Alex Mack (high praise), and I would certainly entertain the idea of Westerman competing for a center spot if he doesn't win a guard job right away.
6. Indianapolis Colts
» Colts' 2016 draft class
The Colts have a quarterback, a tight end and loads of quality wide receivers, but we all know they had to find some help up front and they did. Ryan Kelly is a Day 1 starter who offers a physical presence in the middle. Le'Raven Clark might need some work, but he has the talent to quickly become a full-time starter. Tackle Joe Haeg and center Austin Blythe both have some core-strength concerns, but the Day 3 picks have a legitimate shot of getting deep into camp and potentially making the team.