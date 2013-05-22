Six NFL players who'd make great WWE superstars





Brian Urlacher

I see Urlacher as a Paul Heyman guy. Maybe he could team up with CM Punk to form a stable called the Second City Saints. The only problem is Ryback is kind of doing the Goldberg-rip off thing, which would have been natural for Urlacher. Wait I got it; Urlacher could be one of the top wrestlers for years and never win a title. Just like he did in the NFL.

There are a couple of ways you could handle Allen. He could debut as Zeb Colter's new protégé only to have him eventually turn on Jack Swagger. Maybe you could revive a Hillbilly gimmick with Allen as one of the new Godwinns. But the best would be him hog-tying his opponents after a victory. And let's not forget the fake mullet wigs the WWE could sell. He'd be a money-maker for sure.

He might not be a giant by WWE standards, but he certainly talks a great game and could be a fantastic cruiserweight. The only problem is he would be too good. And 30 seconds into his debut, HHH would charge out of the back and bury him for good because he's HHH. Or he'd bring back Kevin Nash and let him do it.

The WWE could use another three-man stable to battle The Shield (who should be faces in a matter of weeks because the crowds won't stop cheering for them). Kluwe's intellectualism makes him a perfect partner for the Rhodes Scholars. Or if CM Punk doesn't return, maybe Jim Ross could bring him in as the Fake Punk, because it worked out so well in 1996. I guess that would mean he eventually becomes Kane. Hmm, I'm overthinking this one.

Putting Gronkowski in here is as gratuitous as it is inevitable (and here I left off Matthews). If you've seen him botch moves on the dance floor, no worries. Pair him with Dolph Ziggler who makes everybody's offense look better. Or even Sheamus who doesn't mind working stiff. Best of all? With a cast on his arm, Gronk can revive the Cowboy Bob Orton gimmick from way back when.

This guy was born to be a professional wrestler. You know, if that whole football career hadn't got in his way. I'd have him go by Dick Sherman and join the Prime Time Players. Then have him break away to become a megastar. His "You mad bro?" would become the new "If you smell what the Rock is cooking". He'd quickly be a superstar making "The Fast and the Furious" and "G.I. Joe" movies in no time.