Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Published: Jul 09, 2013 at 06:11 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Victory Cruz signed his deal with the New York Giants this week. Now, along with Hakeem Nicks, he gives his team one of the best receiving combinations in the league.

But is it the best?

Well, that's what I'm here for to help settle this dispute in the only way I know how. That's with a list because, well, I like lists. Raiders punter Chris Kluwe who joined us recently on the Dave Dameshek Football Program might not care for lists, or those who make them. But it's what I do.

And without further ado ...

Here's something crazy, the Packers haven't had a 100-catch receiver in 18 years. That doesn't seem possible. Fellow Packers receiver James Jones believes Cobb can do it (he had 80 receptions in 15 games, but just 80 starts). Nelson is the key, though, as he started just 10 games last year.

Dez Bryant and Miles Austin

Austin needs to stay healthy (a trend you'll find an awful lot on this list). But the sheer force of Dez ranks them high on this list. Bryant had 10 touchdowns in his last eight games and his overall receptions, yards and touchdowns have increased in each NFL season.

Jimmy Graham and Marques Colston

Not sure what the NFL players thought when they left Graham of the Top 100 list for 2013, but he's clearly one of the best receivers in the game. Colston can burn fantasy owners with his inconsistency at times, but he's had close to 2,300 receiving yards since 2011.

Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks

We all saw how much Nicks can do on the field with his great performance against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Cruz is the only receiver in the league in each of the past two seasons with at least 80 receptions, 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. 

Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker

You might be surprised to find out Thomas and Decker don't rank in the top five in receiving yardage since 2011. Well, it's not so surprising when you remember Tim Tebow was their quarterback in 2011. The duo was fantastic in Manning's first season in Denver last year. 

Roddy White and Julio Jones

This duo is the most prolific receiving tandem in the NFL right now, at least in terms of yardage. The two have combined for 4,804 yards since 2011, as they outdistanced the second-place duo of Calvin Johnson and Nate Burleson (though that was nearly all Megatron). The Atlanta duo will be in an even more explosive offense this year with Steven Jackson.

Adam Rank has never won an award. For anything. We don't mean to be harsh, but it's true. You can follow him on Twitter @adamrank. Oh, and if you liked this (right!), check him out on the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program". Which, come to think of it won an award. So Rank has won something meaningful. Yes, meaningful unlike this latest post. Am I right? But follow him on Twitter, please. He's taking us to lunch if he gets 25 more Twitter followers today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

