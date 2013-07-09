Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Here's something crazy, the Packers haven't had a 100-catch receiver in 18 years. That doesn't seem possible. Fellow Packers receiver James Jones believes Cobb can do it (he had 80 receptions in 15 games, but just 80 starts). Nelson is the key, though, as he started just 10 games last year.

Austin needs to stay healthy (a trend you'll find an awful lot on this list). But the sheer force of Dez ranks them high on this list. Bryant had 10 touchdowns in his last eight games and his overall receptions, yards and touchdowns have increased in each NFL season.

Not sure what the NFL players thought when they left Graham of the Top 100 list for 2013, but he's clearly one of the best receivers in the game. Colston can burn fantasy owners with his inconsistency at times, but he's had close to 2,300 receiving yards since 2011.

We all saw how much Nicks can do on the field with his great performance against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Cruz is the only receiver in the league in each of the past two seasons with at least 80 receptions, 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

You might be surprised to find out Thomas and Decker don't rank in the top five in receiving yardage since 2011. Well, it's not so surprising when you remember Tim Tebow was their quarterback in 2011. The duo was fantastic in Manning's first season in Denver last year.

This duo is the most prolific receiving tandem in the NFL right now, at least in terms of yardage. The two have combined for 4,804 yards since 2011, as they outdistanced the second-place duo of Calvin Johnson and Nate Burleson (though that was nearly all Megatron). The Atlanta duo will be in an even more explosive offense this year with Steven Jackson.