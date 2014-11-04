Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Published: Nov 03, 2014 at 07:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

![](/share/page/site/nfl-com/)

Far beyond the glitz and the glam of the NFL draft is a large legion of players who have to follow their dreams of playing in the NFL by going to regional combines in hope of attracting the attention of NFL scouts. This Tuesday, NFL Network chronicles some of these young men on their journey to the NFL!

I'm sorry. Did that sound too much like a press release? Hey, I had to do internships cutting press releases back in the day. You know who Pablo Francisco is? I did one of his first press kits when I was in college. I apologize for that.

I'm looking forward to this show "Undrafted" which starts tonight. I love reality TV shows. I'm the guy who watches "Total Divas" for crying out loud. It's not like I have a ton of discerning taste. But I don't have to be ashamed to watch this show, or the other reality TV show we did about the Giants scouting staff called "Finding Giants." That was really well done. In fact, we should do more reality TV shows on the network.

I look forward to "Undrafted" this week. In honor of that, I'm going to look at the six greatest moments of undrafted players in NFL history. Well, until you go into the comments section and point out all of the glaring omissions. But I'm going to stand by this list.

And without further ado ...


  • !
    Priest Holmes

Many of us were youngsters getting our first taste of fantasy football when Holmes had 227 rushing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in 1998 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. (Yeah, he played for the Ravens.) I don't remember, but I do like to tell people that I won that week because of him. So let's stick with that.

   </div>

*
!
Rod Smith

There are a couple of things I will always remember Smith for. The first is that he wouldn't let Jerry Rice wear No. 80 during his ill-fated tryout with the team. And second, his 208 receiving yards in a game. But really, I will always remember him for sticking to his guns with Jerry, unlike Steve Largent, who let Rice take No. 80 out of the rafters.

   </div>

*
!
Warren Moon

Moon was not afforded the opportunity to play in the NFL right out of Washington, but when he made it to the NFL, he made the most of his opportunity. There were a number of high-profile games in his career. Probably none as mind-blowing as the 527 passing yards he dropped on the Kansas City Chiefs in 1990.

   </div>

*
!
Kurt Warner

Everybody remembers the story of Warner going from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. It's like one of those Hollywood stories that would seem so hokey, you wouldn't believe it if you saw it in the theaters. So imagine how surreal it was to actually witness the whole thing in 1999.

   </div>

*
!
James Harrison

Warner is often celebrated as this era's top rags-to-riches story, but Harrison also carved out a nice career as an undrafted free agent, too. A multiple Super Bowl winner, he put an emphatic stamp on his career when he picked of Warner's pass in Super Bowl XLIII and raced 100 yards for a game-turning touchdown.

   </div>

*
!
Kenny Washington and Woody Strode

One year before Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball's color barrier for the Brooklyn Dodgers, a pair of former UCLA Bruins were signed by the recently relocated Los Angeles Rams, which broke the NFL's long-standing color barrier. Washington and Strode wouldn't have the on-the-field success because of their age (both played semi-pro ball), but their accomplishments still stand.

   </div>

*Talk about it via Twitter or via Facebook *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.

news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.

news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.

news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.

news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.

news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.

news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.

news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.

news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?

news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.

news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More