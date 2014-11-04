Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances



Priest Holmes

Many of us were youngsters getting our first taste of fantasy football when Holmes had 227 rushing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in 1998 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. (Yeah, he played for the Ravens.) I don't remember, but I do like to tell people that I won that week because of him. So let's stick with that.

Rod Smith

There are a couple of things I will always remember Smith for. The first is that he wouldn't let Jerry Rice wear No. 80 during his ill-fated tryout with the team. And second, his 208 receiving yards in a game. But really, I will always remember him for sticking to his guns with Jerry, unlike Steve Largent, who let Rice take No. 80 out of the rafters.

Warren Moon

Moon was not afforded the opportunity to play in the NFL right out of Washington, but when he made it to the NFL, he made the most of his opportunity. There were a number of high-profile games in his career. Probably none as mind-blowing as the 527 passing yards he dropped on the Kansas City Chiefs in 1990.

Kurt Warner

Everybody remembers the story of Warner going from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. It's like one of those Hollywood stories that would seem so hokey, you wouldn't believe it if you saw it in the theaters. So imagine how surreal it was to actually witness the whole thing in 1999.

Warner is often celebrated as this era's top rags-to-riches story, but Harrison also carved out a nice career as an undrafted free agent, too. A multiple Super Bowl winner, he put an emphatic stamp on his career when he picked of Warner's pass in Super Bowl XLIII and raced 100 yards for a game-turning touchdown.

Kenny Washington and Woody Strode

One year before Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball's color barrier for the Brooklyn Dodgers, a pair of former UCLA Bruins were signed by the recently relocated Los Angeles Rams, which broke the NFL's long-standing color barrier. Washington and Strode wouldn't have the on-the-field success because of their age (both played semi-pro ball), but their accomplishments still stand.