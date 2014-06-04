Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

Published: Jun 03, 2014 at 08:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

![](/share/page/site/nfl-com/)

The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will lock up once again to determine the NBA championship. They tell me it's a rematch of last year's NBA Finals. Well that's fun for NBA fans (I guess.) There is an old adage that says familiarity breeds contempt. It's a big reason why I was so excited that our Los Angeles Kings were finally able to trump those Chicago Blackhawks in a rematch for the Campbell Bowl.

What's strange is the Super Bowl hasn't had as many championship rematches, while the NBA seems to have a title rematch every couple of years. And that robs us of something special. The classic Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics rivalry between Kobe and Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett were something special. Or if you're old enough, you might remember a couple of guys named Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

But before I get too misty, it seems pertinent to look at the six Super Bowl rematches of all-time and put them in some sort of order. Actually, from worst-to-first seems like the most appropriate thing to do here, right? All right, let's give this a shot.

And without further ado ...

Hard to believe a Super Bowl that followed a strike-shortened season would be so boring. Actually, that's not hard to believe at all. The Redskins in the 1980s weren't anything special, and this Dolphins team is hardly memorable at all. I mean, if your claim to fame is you had a bunch of guys whose last name started with the letter "B," that says a lot.

   </div>

*
!
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX

This one might have been fun for the fans of these storied franchises because there was nothing similar between these teams that battled in the Arizona sun and those from decades earlier save the uniforms. But nothing really stands out about this game other than how much money the Raiders gave to Larry Brown after he was selected Super Bowl MVP. Yes, that's how bad this game was.

   </div>

*
!
Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII

Most fans will think of this game as a blowout because of the final score. But the Cowboys trailed at halftime and you started to wonder if the Bills would finally get their Super Bowl. Of course, the Cowboys took over in the second half after repeatedly running the counter-trey. And the Bills did what they did, and the Cowboys dynasty was born. Thanks, Buffalo.

   </div>

*
!
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIII

This wasn't the barn-burner everybody fondly talks about when they refer to Super Bowl X. Yet, this one wasn't the epic classic some have led us to believe, either. The final score looks close, until you realize the Cowboys had to convert an onside kick to even make it that close. So while they replay the Jackie Smith drop over-and-over, realize the Steelers had started the victory celebration midway through the fourth quarter.

   </div>

*
!
New York Giants vs. New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI

The Giants upset in Super Bowl XLII might have been the greatest game in Super Bowl history (if not for the fact that, you know, the Giants won), but this was a pretty solid follow-up. The Patriots and Tom Brady once again had the chance to be the greatest dynasty in NFL history, but were denied. By Eli Manning. (Though in fairness, Steve Weatherford was the real MVP of this game.)

   </div>

*
!
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII

I'm not sure if this was an urban legend or not, but Joe Montana allegedly took the huddle just prior to the final drive and pointed out John Candy sitting in the stands. I would like to believe that happened. And if anybody disputes that Montana is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, then I don't believe we can be friends.

   </div>

Talk about it via Twitter or via Facebook Also be sure to catch the latest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.

news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.

news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.

news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.

news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.

news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.

news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.

news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.

news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?

news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.

news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More