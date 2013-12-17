Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games





Week 1, 2013: 49ers 34, Packers 28

I hate to break into hyperbole so early, and I really didn't want to pick this game because it is the most fresh in our minds. However, there haven't been many Week 1 games I have anticipated as much as this one. And you know what? It lived up to the hype as the 49ers rallied for the win as Colin Kaepernick once again torched the Pack.

</div> *



Dec. 13, 1959: Packers 36, 49ers 14

This game seems like a mere note in history; be it a blowout and all. However, this was the final game of Vince Lombardi's first season. The Packers didn't make the playoffs, but the win over the 49ers ensured Lombardi would have a winning season as Green Bay finished 7-5. Lombardi would not have a losing season with the Packers.

</div> *



2012 NFC Divisional Playoff Game: 49ers 45, Packers 31

Or as I like to refer to it, The Colin Kaepernick Show. I had seen Colin run past defenders like they had been standing still in the past, but those were games against Boise State, UNLV and Idaho. I had never seen or expected it against an NFL team. Kaepernick finished with an NFL-record 181 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

</div> *



1995 NFC Divisional Playoff Game: Packers 27, 49ers 17

The Packers spent most of the early 1990s losing in the playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys. But the Packers were sent to San Francisco for the divisional round of the playoffs for the 1995 season, and ended up with the upset win over the 49ers. Of course, the Packers' season once again ended in Dallas as the Cowboys beat Green Bay in the 1995 NFC Championship Game.

</div> *



October 14, 1996: Packers 23, 49ers 20 OT

Niners fans will point out the team was scuffling along with Elvis Grbac at the time, but this was a significant win for the Packers who would end up as the Super Bowl champions at the end of the year. Yet, if Brett Favre doesn't rally the Packers for a win here, the fortunes of both franchises could have changed dramatically.

</div> *



1998 NFC Wild Card Game: 49ers 30, Packers 27

The Packers had appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, but had to go to San Francisco for this one. Steve Young rallies the 49ers late and his 25-yard touchdown strike to Terrelle Owens has come to be known as "The Catch II" in some circles. Not me, because the 49ers would be eliminated by the Falcons the following week. Still a great, great game.