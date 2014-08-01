TOVA LAITER (PRODUCER)

When I was president of production at Imagine Entertainment, somebody approached me with that script. I read it, and I loved it, but six months before, I optioned another book that was quite similar, which was called "Friday Night Lights." And so I said to that person -- 'I love your script, I think it's even more fun to do it in comedy, but I'm already committed because I bought "Friday Night Lights.'"

PETER ILIFF

At that time, "Friday Night Lights" hadn't come out. I did read it, and it's a fabulous book. But I decided to take more of a comical approach. Because I didn't wanna be basically ripping off that book. So, I would have to say it was a great influence on me. But I went a different direction. I really wanted to make a dramedy as they say in the business.

TOVA LAITER

When I left Imagine, I had a meeting with Peter about another project, and I said to him, 'What happened to your script, "Varsity Blues?" I really liked it.' And he said, 'Oh, somebody else optioned it.'

PETER ILIFF

It got optioned six different times.

TOVA LAITER

Two years passed, and I saw him again, and I said, 'What's happening with your script?' He said the person who had the script went into bankruptcy and it's in bankruptcy court. And I said, 'Let's get it out.' So we did. It took about a year, and after that we took it out. Most people passed.

PETER ILIFF

She had gone to four different executives and gotten all "nos." But then she realized that Paramount executive Don Granger was my executive when I did the film "Patriot Games." Over his desk is a picture of him playing offensive guard on his high school football team. She goes, 'Don will buy this.'

TOVA LAITER

Just so you know how fun the movie business is, I gave it to Paramount two or three times before and they passed.

PETER ILIFF

And, well, what do you know, Don buys it. They bring in Daniel Stern, the actor, to direct this thing. And we had a moment where we're in John Goldwyn's office, the president of the studio, and he says the words I have never heard before, and I'll probably never hear again. He goes, 'I love this script. Don't change a single word of it.' Well, sitting next to me, Stern's having a heart attack 'cause he wants a page-one rewrite. A month later, he's fired. A month after that, I'm fired. I was told by Paramount executives that, 'We need a fresh voice on "Varsity Blues."'

BRIAN ROBBINS (DIRECTOR)

I had made my first movie at Paramount based on a show that we produced for Nickelodeon called "Good Burger." And Paramount sent the script to us for "Varsity Blues" -- the original "Varsity Blues" script, which was nothing like the movie that we made -- to see if we were interested in doing it. My partner Mike Tollin was not, but sent me the script. And I was like, 'Well, this script is not great. But there's a great story here and a great movie here.'

MIKE TOLLIN (PRODUCER)

It's a big moment when a studio reaches out to you as young filmmakers and offers you material that they're interested in making. The first instinct is to say, 'Yeah, let's go make it.' The second of course is to sit down, read it and really evaluate it. So when we got this script it wasn't the version that we wanted to tell. Brian and I decided to go back to Paramount and say, 'We're interested in the project but we think we wanna go another direction.' They were very open to the idea of finding a new writer with a new take.

BRIAN ROBBINS

So there's a writer named John Gatins who really is the guy that wrote "Varsity Blues." I mean, Peter Iliff is the credited writer, and he wrote the original script, and he is responsible for the original idea. But John was a young writer who hadn't really written anything at the time.

JOHN GATINS (WRITER)