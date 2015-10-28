Consider some of the changes he's already made. For one, when Campbell took over for the fired Joe Philbin earlier this month, he immediately stripped all of the walls in the team's auditorium of the inspirational messages designed to motivate players.

"Everybody in sports sees coaches using those signs," Campbell said. "The problem is, after a while, after two or three weeks, the same sign is still sitting there. And it doesn't mean anything anymore. Because you're just used to seeing it.

"The impact is gone. It's lost."

How does Campbell know that? Because he has sat in those meeting rooms as a player.

It's the same reason he reorganized the locker room during the Week 5 bye to put all position groups together. Offensive linemen are with other offensive linemen. Linebackers are with other linebackers.

"We notice everything," Pouncey said. "We know what he's doing, and we appreciate it. When you're out there on the field, you're with your guys. So when we're here, it's another chance to talk about football. It builds chemistry within each unit."

Practices are different, too. No longer do the Dolphins conduct long, methodical practices that are slow-moving and meticulous. Hell, Campbell is an avid Metallica fan. Do you really think he does anything slow-moving and meticulous?

"What I can say for him, we're doing stuff fast-paced," cornerback Brent Grimes said. "It's not a marathon session. He gets his stuff in. He goes fast. We're going to be intense. It's fast-paced. But it's also a fast practice."

Said long snapper John Denney, the longest-tenured Dolphin in his 11th Miami season: "It's a completely different culture in here."