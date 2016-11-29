"Everybody will want to judge Jeff through the prism of just the record, but that's totally unfair when you look at the set of circumstances he was handed this year," chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told me. "It was different than any team in the NFL.

"We moved halfway across the country, then had OTAs in Oxnard. Training camp was in Irvine, now we're in Thousand Oaks. We moved coaches and players and families. To provide leadership and consistency, he's done a model job."

I pressed Demoff to nail down whether Fisher has signed an extension or if he would definitely be back. He would not say. He would not budge. Still, everything he said seemed to hint that Fisher is staying put. And while Demoff's remarks did come before the Rams were whipped, 49-21, by the Saints on Sunday, the sentiment was pretty strong.

"He's a terrific leader of men," Demoff said. "Players, coaches and staff -- he has their complete respect in the way he runs the franchise. It's easy to talk about the record, but you have to take a snapshot of everything this year and give him the credit that he's due.

"The past two years, he's had to deal with the specter of relocation. This year, the actual relocation. A couple of coaches have had to deal with the specter of relocation. No coach has had to deal with an actual relocation. You have try to understand what this team has been through and the success he has had."

In other words, Fisher's entire body of work is more valuable than his body of work as the actual football coach, when it comes to wins and losses. Since taking over the Rams in 2012, he's gone 31-43-1, including a 4-7 mark so far this season.

A lot of coaches have been cut loose before getting to this point. Yet, with the relocation being a huge part of the criteria, Fisher has done more than any coach in the NFL, so giving him a break is fair in that regard.

Fisher has experience with this sort of thing, having been head coach of the Houston Oilers when they moved to Tennessee in 1997 (they were eventually rechristened the Titans). And as part of the relocation to Southern California, he's been asked to be more than a coach. He was asked to be the ambassador to Los Angeles, showing up at civic and business events that are typically outside of the norm, among other things. Sometimes, players and other coaches had to join him. There wasn't much downtime.

Fisher always could have said no, but besides team owner Stan Kroenke needing Fisher's cachet to forge an image and base in L.A., the NFL needed Fisher to help kick-start a franchise in a market where long-term viability is a must.

The league also made the Rams take some lumps as part of getting out of St. Louis, in terms of all the travel they endured -- in addition to getting situated in a practice facility (and nearby housing) about 40 miles from the Coliseum, where they're playing their home games, the Rams also had to travel to London and will have had to play four games in the Eastern time zone. That's part of the price of doing business on the West Coast.

There also seems to be a welcoming of the Hollywood lifestyle by the Rams. Musicians and celebrities attended training camp workouts. LeBron James stood on the sideline for a preseason game. It's typically a Who's Who -- Snoop Dogg, Regina King, The Game, the Red Hot Chili Peppers -- on game day.

Heck, the day Goff was announced as the starter, pop star Britney Spears showed up at practice with her kids. Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson also was there. This wasn't training camp or a pregame sideline. This was heading into Week 11, and the rookie was getting his first real day of game planning.

Can't quite see something like that happening in Green Bay or New England.

The Rams feel one way about Fisher, but multiple NFL coaches -- most of them assistants -- as well as personnel employees from around the league privately question whether Fisher deserves more time. Fans have increasingly joined that chorus. Fisher has a desirable job. There's the location, a young QB, a talented defense and money to spend.

Fisher, though, seems entrenched for now.