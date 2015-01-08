Ware always thought his career would end where it began: In Dallas, with the Cowboys, who originally selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

But issues with three elements -- money, health and effectiveness -- collided last year. A plethora of injuries sapped Ware's production in 2013 (see: a career-low six sacks), and with the veteran carrying a $16 million salary cap hit on the verge of his 32nd birthday, the Cowboys cut bait. The split was amicable -- or at least as amicable as it could have been. However, for a player who had been the defensive face of the franchise for the better part of a decade, the release still left Ware in his own brief lull. It left him wondering, for a short moment after an unproductive year, what was next.

"Sometimes, you need a spark," Ware said. "And I feel like us teaming up and being on the same team, it was that spark that we needed."

Yes, perhaps in some way, even if not to the magnitude that Ware has helped Miller, the favor has been reciprocated.

"It sort of gave me a little rebirth in me," Ware said. "These young guys have that fire, that tenacity. I see that in Von every day."

Or in Miller's terms: "He doesn't always have to be like the old grandpa in our locker room."

Who knows how much longer Ware has left to play? Who knows if he'll stay in Denver for the rest of his career, if he'll see the end of a three-year, $30 million deal? Those are questions for another day, especially since he's playing at a high level right now.

His notable impact on the Broncos' defense aside, what Ware has done for Miller's career might have already made his signing a resounding success. But Ware, nonetheless, wants his legacy in Denver to be about more than that.