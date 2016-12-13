SEATTLE -- Nearly seven years ago, on a chilly Friday morning in early January, John Schneider was sitting in his office at Lambeau Field, marveling at the trajectory of his amazing NFL journey and pondering what adventures might lay ahead.

Schneider, who'd grown up a few miles away from the Green Bay Packers' iconic stadium, had parlayed an unlikely break during his college days -- when he transitioned from an undersized running back with unrealistic NFL dreams to a future Hall of Fame general manager's surprisingly successful "stalker" -- into a flourishing but low-profile front-office career. Then in his second year as the Packers' director of football operations, his life had come full circle, but he was on the verge of a potentially exciting detour.

The Seahawks were searching for a general manager to replace Tim Ruskell, who'd resigned during the season, and Schneider, who'd spent a season as Seattle's director of player personnel at the start of the decade, had been identified as one of the candidates. In preparation for his impending interview, scheduled to take place following the Packers' first-round playoff game at Arizona two days later, he'd put together a large binder outlining his managerial plans and philosophy, including a sizeable section detailing his list of preferred head-coaching candidates, should an opening arise.

Then the television screen in Schneider's office delivered some stunning news: The Seahawks had fired coach Jimmy Mora after a single 5-11 season -- and the franchise was on the verge of landing USC's Pete Carroll as his replacement. A lot of worlds were being rocked, including Schneider's: With a high-profile (and soon-to-be highly compensated) coach like Carroll in the mix, this GM job could be far less meaty, and Schneider wasn't sure he wanted to bite.

"I'd prepared my book -- I think I got it all done at the Kinko's at midnight the night before -- and I was getting ready to leave for the airport and fly to Arizona when all of a sudden across the ticker, 'Pete Carroll [new Seahawks] head coach,' " Schneider recalls. "So I had to rip out like 30 pages of head coaching notes, and I got on that plane not knowing what was gonna happen."

What happened over the next week-and-a-half might not have been by the book; in some ways, it was as unexpected, exhilarating and uncharted as the Packers' 51-45 overtime playoff defeat to the Cardinals. Yet, when Schneider was introduced as the Seahawks' general manager on Jan. 19, 2010, it unleashed a semi-random tandem that would produce one of the NFL's great success stories of the 21st century. Despite a Match.com-style introduction, this hyper-enthusiastic coach and spotlight-shunning talent evaluator would form a mutually satisfying shotgun partnership that is the envy of the football universe.