Combined with the Oilers' strong finish in 1977, the Campbell blockbuster not only galvanized the long-suffering fan base but also made believers out of the team's callous veterans. Brazile describes Campbell's addition as an "ego boost" that fueled the Oilers' rise to the ranks of the NFL's best teams.

"Before Earl came along, this was just a stopover for a lot of players," Bethea told Sports Illustrated's Bruce Newman in 1979. "Earl put us at the watering hole; now we're going to drink with everybody else."

Renfro firmly believed Campbell was the best player in football, going all the way back to the running back's dominant state championship run in high school.

"I was riding with Mike one day," former center and team leader Carl Mauck relays, "And I said, 'Renfro, how would you like to be tackling that son of a bitch in high school football?' "

"And Renfro said, 'I was and I didn't.' "

"I said, 'What do you mean?' "

"He said, 'Hell, we played them in the playoffs. I played free safety and I always cut-block people to tackle them because I wasn't very big. Early in the game, Earl broke through and I went down to cut-block him. He took his hand and put it on the back of my helmet and rammed my head right into the turf. I got up and he was in the end zone. I never tried to tackle him after that."

NFL safeties and linebackers soon felt Renfro's pain, perhaps best encapsulated by the iconic rookie-season run in which Campbell gored linebacker Isiah Robertson in the chest and blew through the second level of the Rams' defense before he was brought down by his torn jersey.

"He made a believer out of me," Robertson said after the game. "He's one of -- no, he's the hardest runner I've ever faced. He's so big you can't wrap him up and so strong you can't bring him down. All you can do is slow him up and hope for help."

When broadcaster Merlin Olsen told his former Rams teammate that he planned to replay the run before an upcoming telecast, Robertson pleaded his case.

"Isiah asked me not to do it," Olsen said, via a 1986 Chicago Tribune story. "He said the Rams were already calling him, 'Grauman's Chinese Theatre' because of the footprints all over him."