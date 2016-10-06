The key to doing that, in Lewis' eyes, is staying on Burfict as much as possible. When Burfict was practicing during an OTA session this spring, he became frustrated during a blitz drill because an offensive lineman held him on two consecutive plays. That frustration quickly led to Burfict shoving his teammate, with an ominous stare-down ensuing between the two. Within seconds, Burfict heard Lewis screaming his name from across the field and telling him to back off.

"I'm thinking to myself, Why are you yelling at me? I didn't even do anything," Burfict said. "But [Lewis] said, 'I had to come get you.' When I asked why he didn't say anything to the other guy, he said, 'I know how you are.' It's probably better for me, to be honest. He knows I'm the fire of the defense, and he knows people are going to get after me on Sundays. When we're out there [in games], he can't be with me, so I have to prepare. And I'm all with it."

This, by the way, is a sign of progress. Burfict certainly doesn't like the fact that Lewis has only given him one game ball during his first four years in Cincinnati. He also had his issues in the past when it came to both hearing Lewis' advice and applying it. But there's no denying the bond that has formed between these two and the trust Burfict places in his boss.

Lewis and Burfict have become known for how much they bicker during practices. Burfict likes to go all out, while Lewis prefers moderation at certain times. When they don't see eye to eye, the squabbling can heat up quickly.

"There are things Vontaze can say to Marvin that nobody else would say," Bengals middle linebacker Rey Maualuga said. "You think to yourself, If I had said that to Marvin, would I have gotten cut or yelled at? They obviously have a special connection."

Burfict even has been trying harder to adhere to the message Lewis has been preaching about growing up. As Lewis said, "Vontaze knows he has to change his image," and there's already visual evidence of a new look. Burfict traded in his dreadlocks and beard for a close-cropped cut and clean-shaven face this season. He didn't do it for any special reason, but the difference in him is notable. He looks like somebody who's trying to be a new man.