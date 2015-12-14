Nine years later, the 49ers, who'd won just eight games in future Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh's first two seasons, shocked the NFL with a 13-3 regular season, including a 45-14 thrashing of the Cowboys at Candlestick in October. As Montana would recall in my 2013 homage to Candlestick, "It was that game that kind of pushed us over the edge, to get us to believe that we were now at that level where we could compete for a championship. After we beat the Cowboys, they'd been talking about how they didn't have respect for us, even though we'd just beaten them by a bunch. That was kind of where we left off."

In the rematch, after coming up just short of sacking Montana on the winning score, Cowboys defensive end Ed (Too Tall) Jones watched Clark leap to make the winning Catch and told the soon-to-be-legendary quarterback, "You just beat America's Team."

Replied Montana: "Well, you can sit at home with the rest of America and watch the Super Bowl."

While the Niners would go on to become the Team of the '80s, the Cowboys were headed for a decline that led to the 1989 firing of legendary coach Landry by new owner Jerry Jones. The highly unpopular move included the hiring of brash University of Miami coach Jimmy Johnson to replace Landry. Like Walsh, Johnson struggled at the outset, going 1-15 in his first season. However, he managed to guide the Cowboys to the playoffs in Year 3 and, the following season, coached Dallas to a 30-20 upset of the Niners in the 1992 NFC Championship Game at Candlestick.

"I guess the 49ers rivalry was special, because when I came into the league, we were the worst team in the league, and the 49ers were the best," Johnson says. "To go from 1-15 to competing with the 49ers, to me that was a tremendous accomplishment. In '92, we weren't the best team; we were the best team that day, and we beat them on their field."

The Cowboys went on to win the Super Bowl and, predictably, met the Niners the following year in a title-game rematch -- this time, at Texas Stadium. Heading into that much-hyped showdown, Johnson was sure his team was better. So, in a celebrated Dallas-area radio appearance three nights before the game, he took the liberty of proclaiming, "We will win the ballgame. And you can put it in three-inch headlines."

The following morning, Niners coach George Seifert responded on a San Francisco radio station, "Well, the man's got balls, I'll tell you that. I don't know if they're brass or papier-mâché. We'll find out here pretty soon."