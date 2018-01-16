Shrine Game Day 2 Notebook: Memphis QB emulates Brett Favre

Ohio State LB Chris Worley was impressive throughout the East practice on Tuesday, particularly during pass-rush drills. He blew past Vanderbilt RB Ralph Webb on one, and Fordham RB Chase Edmonds on another. ... East WR Justin Watson has drawn his share of notice from coaches so far this week, and made perhaps his most impressive catch yet on a deep ball from QB J.T. Barrett that split DBs Dee Delaney of Miami and Jamar Summers of UConn. Watson, of Penn, has given East defensive backs problems with his size (6-3, 225). ... East squad S Jordan Martin of Syracuse made an acrobatic one-handed grab during individual drills. ... Arizona CB Dane Cruikshank of the West team made a nice pass breakup on a throw to the sideline Tuesday, and Oklahoma WR Jeff Badet had a strong practice for the West, as well. Despite his size (178 pounds), Badet has shown ability to separate from cornerbacks with a quick release at the line of scrimmage.