Shrine Game Day 3 Notebook: MSU's Brian Allen generating buzz

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After three days of practices for the annual East-West Shrine Game, Michigan State C Brian Allen and Northern Iowa WR Daurice Fountain, both on the East squad, have left two of the strongest impressions on NFL scouts among more than 100 prospects for the 2018 draft gathered here at the all-star game.

An AFC scout told Path to the Draft that although Allen (6-foot-2, 305 pounds) might not be the most talented player participating, his upside for an NFL career is as strong as anyone at the event because of his technique and understanding of leverage as an interior blocker.

"Monday was a little shaky just getting the playbook down and getting everyone on the same page," said Allen, the younger brother of New Orleans Saints C Jack Allen. "But we've gotten a lot better. It's all stuff I did at Michigan State, it's just matching the terminology they give us to what I know."

Allen, who was selected the second-team All-Big Ten center last season, estimated that 20 NFL clubs have made contact with him over the last three days. Fountain, meanwhile, made several impressive catches on Wednesday, including a deep ball on which he beat Miami CB Dee Delaney. Although he had a couple of drops as well, he's one of the most exciting talents competing at the all-star game.

"His athleticism is legit," the scout said. "He should test better than a lot of guys with bigger names at the (NFL Scouting) Combine."

Fountain caught 66 passes for 943 yards with 12 touchdowns for the Panthers last season.

"I think I'm more athletic than a lot of these guys. In my pre-testing, I broad-jumped 11-1, and (recorded) a 40-inch vertical. I'm not going to say my 40 time, but I can tell you it's pretty fast," Fountain said. "The first day (of practice) I didn't have any buzz really, but after Tuesday and (Wednesday), I've talked to probably 15, 20 teams. They like my ball-control skills, the way I manipulate my body in the air to catch the ball through contact. A lot of them want to see me play special teams."

Here are nine other players, listed alphabetically, who also have stood out to scouts in attendance this week:

» Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett

» Penn State LB Jason Cabinda

» Oklahoma State C Brad Lundblade

» Colorado RB Phillip Lindsey

» South Dakota State C Jacob Ohnesorge

» Wagner OT Greg Senat

» N.C. State DE Kentavius Street

» Miami DE Chad Thomas

» Army OT Brett Toth

McGloster OK

Syracuse OT Jamar McGloster left Tuesday's practice with a finger dislocation, but was back at practice Wednesday with a cast on his right wrist that covered all but two fingers.

"I told them to cast it up so I could come out and play. I didn't want to end the week like that, people seeing me get carried out on a stretcher," said McGloster. "I'm going to be ready to play Saturday."

Who's talking to whom

A look at some of the on-field player interviews conducted by NFL clubs following Shrine Game practices Wednesday:

Atlanta Falcons: Miami CB Devonta' Delaney, South Florida QB Quinton Flowers.

Buffalo Bills: South Florida DT Deadrin Senat, Pitt CB Avonte Maddox, Tennessee TE Ethan Wolf.

Carolina Panthers: Northern Iowa WR Daurice Fountain.

Detroit Lions: Tennessee TE Ethan Wolf.

Houston Texans: UConn S Jamar Summers, Pitt OT Jaryd Jones-Smith.

New York Jets: UConn S Jamar Summers, Navy LB D.J. Palmore.

Los Angeles Chargers: Navy LB D.J. Palmore, Miami DE Chad Thomas, Houston WR Steven Dunbar.

Los Angeles Rams: FSU LB Jacob Pugh, Louisville DB Chucky Williams.

Minnesota Vikings: Memphis QB Riley Ferguson, N.C. State OG Tony Adams.

San Francisco 49ers: Oklahoma State C Brad Lundblade.

Washington Redskins: UConn DT Folorunso Fatukasi.

