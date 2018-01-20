Five NFL draft prospects who helped themselves at Shrine Game

Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each day's wrap up from the week at the East-West Shrine Game.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After a week of practices here at the East-West Shrine Game, the festivities wrapped on Saturday, with the West team topping the East, 14-10, in the annual college all-star game. I had the opportunity to call the game for NFL Network, and several prospects grabbed my attention with their play.

Games like this are more about the individual performances than the outcome of the game for the scouts evaluating this year's NFL draft prospects. It's a great opportunity for some small-school stars that might not get a lot of attention and unheralded players from larger programs to make a statement on a big stage.

Here's a look at five prospects that stood out to me at the Shrine Game.

Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa

Fountain was the most explosive receiver all week during practice and his explosiveness was evident in the game, as well. He finished with three catches for a game-high 61 yards and had a 30-yard punt return, too. Unfortunately, he made a costly drop toward the end of the game, but he generated some big plays for the East team. I love what he did running after the catch. He reminds me of the Rams' Pharoh Cooper, who made the Pro Bowl this season as a kick returner.

Kentavius Street, DE, N.C. State

Street had a great week of practice and the best get-off of any lineman in the game. The stats won't bear it out, but he was very disruptive on Saturday. He did a lot of his damage coming off the edge, which adds to his value, but I think he'll end up rushing from the inside once he gets to the next level. He's a strong guy, but his game is more about his quickness. He was a little bit overshadowed playing on the same D-line with the more highly touted Bradley Chubb at N.C. State, but Street made the most of his opportunity in the spotlight at the Shrine Game.

Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

Thomas had a good week of practice and got a couple of QB pressures in the game, -- I was actually a little disappointed with those plays. He had an opportunity for a couple sacks in those situations but didn't quite finish them off. He has an ideal NFL body, and while he doesn't have it all figured out yet, I think he's going to be a mid-to-late-round pick. A team is going to be very excited to work with him because of his potential to be a disruptive force off the edge.

Jason Cabinda, ILB, Penn State

There wasn't a lot of buzz about Cabinda during the week of practices, but he made a big impression on me during the game Saturday. He was physical coming downhill to make plays, showing some thump inside. Cabinda was Penn State's leading tackler in 2017, and it was easy to see why on Saturday. He can help an NFL team on defense and special teams.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado

Lindsay, Colorado's all-time leader in all-purpose yards (5,926), is the ideal change-of-pace back and can return kicks. When you're at games like this, you want to see who looks fast on the field, and Lindsay jumped out as one of the fastest players that competed on Saturday. He led all rushers Saturday with 51 yards on 12 carries.

