Around the League

Seattle Seahawks rout Vikings, keep rolling at home

Published: Nov 17, 2013 at 12:10 PM

The Minnesota Vikings become the latest team to learn of the perils playing at the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

Marshawn Lynchrushed fortwo touchdowns and caught another as the Seahawks rolled to a 41-20 win over the Vikings on Sunday. Seattle is 10-1 on the season and has won a franchise record 13 straight games at home.

The win, coupled with a 49ers loss in New Orleans, gives Seattle a commanding three-game lead in the NFC West. Pete Carroll's team is in great shape as it hits its Week 12 bye.

Here's what else we learned:

  1. Percy Harvin made an impact in his season debut. The Seahawks wide receiver made a 17-yard circus catch on his one target and added a 58-yard kickoff return when pressed into special teams duties after Jermaine Kearse suffered a concussion. Harvin appeared to have issues staying loose on the sidelines, which could be expected considered his rust coupled with the cold and wet conditions.
  1. Christian Ponder might have run out of chances in Minnesota. The third-year quarterback melted in the second half, throwing two interceptions -- including an ugly pick six -- before being pulled in favor of Matt Cassel. Don't be surprised if Cassel or Josh Freeman is the starter when the Vikings head to Lambeau Field next Sunday.
  1. This talent-deficient Vikings team needs Adrian Peterson to bring his Superman cape every week. When it doesn't happen -- like Sunday (21 carries, 65 yards) -- they don't have a chance. That's a serious burden to hang on one player.
  1. Greg Jennings was a surprise scratch with an Achilles strain. We'll see how quickly he comes back to a Vikings team spiraling at 2-8.
  1. The Seahawks have the inside track on home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, but they'll have to earn it on the other side of their bye. A home matchup against the 8-2 Saints and a road trip to Candlestick Park await.

