Seattle Seahawks' defense must adjust to vulnerabilities

From understanding the nuances of organizing and developing game plans to putting his personal stamp on the philosophy of the defense, Richard is learning on the fly while attempting to live up to the standards set by predecessors Dan Quinn and Gus Bradley. He must step up and show his peers that he understands how to adapt to his personnel while making adjustments to the tactics opponents are using to exploit the vulnerable areas in coverage. Additionally, Richard must demonstrate the ability to anticipate the opponent's next move and make calls to neutralize their counter-tactics in the middle of games. The best play callers in the game are always one step ahead of their opponents. Richard must exhibit a mastery of his scheme and provide suitable answers to the problems that have popped up in the fourth quarter of their recent losses.