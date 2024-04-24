Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Seahawks fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Seattle's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Seattle Seahawks Draft Overview
2023 record: 9-8
Third in NFC West; missed playoffs
Seahawks 2024 draft picks (7):
Round 1, pick 16
Round 3, pick 81 (acquired from Denver Broncos)
Round 4, pick 102 (acquired from Washington Commanders in Sam Howell trade)
Round 4, pick 118
Round 6, pick 179 (acquired from Washington Commanders in Sam Howell trade)
Round 6, pick 192
Round 7, pick 235
Seahawks team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Defensive Tackle, Linebacker, Interior OL, Edge, Tight End
Projected Seahawks first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 16
|Daniel Jeremiah
|OT Troy Fautanu (WASH)
|Charles Davis
|QB Michael Penix Jr. (WASH)
|Lance Zierlein
|OL Graham Barton (DUKE)
|Bucky Brooks
|OT Troy Fautanu (WASH)
|Peter Schrager
|OT Troy Fautanu (WASH)
Seahawks 2024 Opponents
Home
Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Broncos, Giants
Away
Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Lions, Bears, Patriots, Jets, Falcons
Seahawks Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|HC Mike Macdonald (Ravens)
|S Jamal Adams (released)
|TE Pharaoh Brown (Patriots)
|S Quandre Diggs (released)
|C Nick Harris (Browns)
|TE Will Dissly (Chargers)
|S Rayshawn Jenkins (Jaguars)
|FB Nick Bellore (released)
|T George Fant (Texans)
|TE Colby Parkinson (Rams)
|QB Sam Howell (trade - Commanders)
|LB Jordyn Brooks (Dolphins)
|LB Tyrel Dodson (Bills)
|G Damien Lewis (Panthers)
|LB Jerome Baker (Dolphins)
|QB Drew Lock (Giants)
|DT Johnathan Hankins (Cowboys)
|RB DeeJay Dallas (Cardinals)
|WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Panthers)
|LB Bobby Wagner (Commanders)
|G Laken Tomlinson (Jets)
|LB Devin Bush (Browns)
|OL Jake Curhan (Bears)
|DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans)
|C Evan Brown (Cardinals)
Seahawks Decision Makers
Chair: Jody Allen
President of Football Ops/General Manager: John Schneider
VP of Football Ops/Advisor: Pete Carroll*
Head Coach: Mike Macdonald*
* New to role
John Schneider
- Schneider has been the Seahawks General Manager since 2010
Seahawks Draft Notes
Since 2010
- 127 total players drafted
- 13 selections who made Pro Bowl with SEA (incl. 5 players to make 4+ Pro Bowl w/ SEA)
- 5 First-Team All-Pros selected
- The Seahawks moved on from Pete Carroll as HC this offseason & he is now the VP of Football Ops/Advisor with SEA (Carroll was SEA HC from 2010-2023)
- Carroll's 137 wins & .606 win pct are both highest in Seahawks franchise history
- SEA had a winning record in 11 of Carroll's 14 seasons as head coach
- SEA: 1-4 W-L in the playoffs over the last 7 seasons (9-5 W-L over Carroll's first 7 seasons as SEA HC)
- Schneider hired Former BAL DC Mike Macdonald as Seahawks new HC in January 2024
- BAL allowed 17.5 PPG from 2022-23 under Macdonald as DC (2nd in NFL during span)
- SEA allowed 23.6 PPG from 2022-23 under Carroll & DC Clint Hurt (27th in NFL)
- Schneider traded away franchise QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March 2022
- SEA received: 2 top-10 first rd picks (CB Devon Witherspoon & T Charles Cross), 2 2nd-Rd picks (OLBs Boye Mafe & Derick Hall), 2022 5th-rd pick (#145 - traded), QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris (Lock & Harris are no longer on team)
- DEN released Russell Wilson following 2023 season after just 2 seasons with team
- The Seahawks made two 1st-round picks in the 2023 Draft (SEA had made just five 1st-rd picks from 2013-22, fewest in NFL)
- CB Devon Witherspoon (#5 or): selected to Pro Bowl following rookie season
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (#20 ovr): 63 rec, 628 rec yds, 4 rec TD in 2023
- Each of the first 6 players drafted by SEA in both the 2022 & 2023 Draft played in 14+ games in their rookie season (12 such players out of 19 total draft picks)
- Incl. 6 that started 10+ games as rookie: T Charles Cross (17 starts in 2022), RB Ken Walker III (11 in 2022), T Abraham Lucas (16 in 2022), CB Tariq Woolen (17 in 2022), CB Devon Witherspoon (13 in 2023), G Anthony Bradford (10 in 2023)
- Woolen & Witherspoon were also selected to the Pro Bowl in rookie season
- Schneider has used a top-40 ovr pick on every off./def. position except QB & TE
Highest drafted Seahawks player by position, since 2010
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|3rd
|75th
|2012
|RB
|Rashaad Penny
|1st
|27th
|2018
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|1st
|20th
|2023
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|3rd
|94th
|2016
|OT
|Russell Okung
|1st
|6th
|2010
|IOL
|Germain Ifedi
|1st
|31st
|2016
|DT
|Malik McDowell
|2nd
|35th
|2017
|EDGE
|Bruce Irvin
|1st
|15th
|2012
|LB
|Jordyn Brooks
|1st
|27th
|2020
|CB
|Devon Witherspoon
|1st
|20th
|2023
|S
|Earl Thomas
|1st
|14th
|2010
Last time Seahawks picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|1993
|Rick Mirer
|Notre Dame`
|2nd
|RB
|2018
|Rashaad Penny
|San Diego State
|27th
|WR
|2023
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Ohio State
|20th
|TE
|2002
|Jerramy Stevens
|Washington
|28th
|OT
|2022
|Charles Cross
|Mississippi State
|9th
|OG
|2001
|Steve Hutchinson
|Michigan
|17th
|C
|2005
|Chris Spencer
|Ole Miss
|26th
|DE
|2019
|L.J. Collier
|TCU
|29th
|DT
|2004
|Marcus Tubbs
|Texas
|23rd
|LB
|2020
|Jordyn Brooks
|Texas Tech
|27th
|CB
|2023
|Devon Witherspoon
|Illinois
|5th
|S
|2010
|Earl Thomas
|Texas
|14th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.