Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

John Schneider

- Schneider has been the Seahawks General Manager since 2010

Seahawks Draft Notes

Since 2010

- 127 total players drafted

- 13 selections who made Pro Bowl with SEA (incl. 5 players to make 4+ Pro Bowl w/ SEA)

- 5 First-Team All-Pros selected

- The Seahawks moved on from Pete Carroll as HC this offseason & he is now the VP of Football Ops/Advisor with SEA (Carroll was SEA HC from 2010-2023)

- Carroll's 137 wins & .606 win pct are both highest in Seahawks franchise history

- SEA had a winning record in 11 of Carroll's 14 seasons as head coach

- SEA: 1-4 W-L in the playoffs over the last 7 seasons (9-5 W-L over Carroll's first 7 seasons as SEA HC)

- Schneider hired Former BAL DC Mike Macdonald as Seahawks new HC in January 2024

- BAL allowed 17.5 PPG from 2022-23 under Macdonald as DC (2nd in NFL during span)

- SEA allowed 23.6 PPG from 2022-23 under Carroll & DC Clint Hurt (27th in NFL)

- Schneider traded away franchise QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March 2022

- SEA received: 2 top-10 first rd picks (CB Devon Witherspoon & T Charles Cross), 2 2nd-Rd picks (OLBs Boye Mafe & Derick Hall), 2022 5th-rd pick (#145 - traded), QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris (Lock & Harris are no longer on team)

- DEN released Russell Wilson following 2023 season after just 2 seasons with team

- The Seahawks made two 1st-round picks in the 2023 Draft (SEA had made just five 1st-rd picks from 2013-22, fewest in NFL)

- CB Devon Witherspoon (#5 or): selected to Pro Bowl following rookie season

- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (#20 ovr): 63 rec, 628 rec yds, 4 rec TD in 2023

- Each of the first 6 players drafted by SEA in both the 2022 & 2023 Draft played in 14+ games in their rookie season (12 such players out of 19 total draft picks)

- Incl. 6 that started 10+ games as rookie: T Charles Cross (17 starts in 2022), RB Ken Walker III (11 in 2022), T Abraham Lucas (16 in 2022), CB Tariq Woolen (17 in 2022), CB Devon Witherspoon (13 in 2023), G Anthony Bradford (10 in 2023)

- Woolen & Witherspoon were also selected to the Pro Bowl in rookie season