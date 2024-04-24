 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft

Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:43 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Seahawks fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Seattle's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Overview

2023 record: 9-8
Third in NFC West; missed playoffs

Seahawks 2024 draft picks (7):

Round 1, pick 16
Round 3, pick 81 (acquired from Denver Broncos)
Round 4, pick 102 (acquired from Washington Commanders in Sam Howell trade)
Round 4, pick 118
Round 6, pick 179 (acquired from Washington Commanders in Sam Howell trade)
Round 6, pick 192
Round 7, pick 235

Seahawks team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Defensive Tackle, Linebacker, Interior OL, Edge, Tight End

Projected Seahawks first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 16
Daniel Jeremiah OT Troy Fautanu (WASH)
Charles Davis QB Michael Penix Jr. (WASH)
Lance Zierlein OL Graham Barton (DUKE)
Bucky Brooks OT Troy Fautanu (WASH)
Peter Schrager OT Troy Fautanu (WASH)

Seahawks 2024 Opponents

Home

Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Broncos, Giants

Away

Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Lions, Bears, Patriots, Jets, Falcons

Seahawks Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
HC Mike Macdonald (Ravens) S Jamal Adams (released)
TE Pharaoh Brown (Patriots) S Quandre Diggs (released)
C Nick Harris (Browns) TE Will Dissly (Chargers)
S Rayshawn Jenkins (Jaguars) FB Nick Bellore (released)
T George Fant (Texans) TE Colby Parkinson (Rams)
QB Sam Howell (trade - Commanders) LB Jordyn Brooks (Dolphins)
LB Tyrel Dodson (Bills) G Damien Lewis (Panthers)
LB Jerome Baker (Dolphins) QB Drew Lock (Giants)
DT Johnathan Hankins (Cowboys) RB DeeJay Dallas (Cardinals)
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Panthers) LB Bobby Wagner (Commanders)
G Laken Tomlinson (Jets) LB Devin Bush (Browns)
OL Jake Curhan (Bears)
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans)
C Evan Brown (Cardinals)

Seahawks Decision Makers

Chair: Jody Allen

President of Football Ops/General Manager: John Schneider

VP of Football Ops/Advisor: Pete Carroll*

Head Coach: Mike Macdonald*

* New to role

John Schneider

- Schneider has been the Seahawks General Manager since 2010

Seahawks Draft Notes

Since 2010

- 127 total players drafted

- 13 selections who made Pro Bowl with SEA (incl. 5 players to make 4+ Pro Bowl w/ SEA)

- 5 First-Team All-Pros selected

- The Seahawks moved on from Pete Carroll as HC this offseason & he is now the VP of Football Ops/Advisor with SEA (Carroll was SEA HC from 2010-2023)

- Carroll's 137 wins & .606 win pct are both highest in Seahawks franchise history

- SEA had a winning record in 11 of Carroll's 14 seasons as head coach

- SEA: 1-4 W-L in the playoffs over the last 7 seasons (9-5 W-L over Carroll's first 7 seasons as SEA HC)

- Schneider hired Former BAL DC Mike Macdonald as Seahawks new HC in January 2024

- BAL allowed 17.5 PPG from 2022-23 under Macdonald as DC (2nd in NFL during span)

- SEA allowed 23.6 PPG from 2022-23 under Carroll & DC Clint Hurt (27th in NFL)

- Schneider traded away franchise QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March 2022

- SEA received: 2 top-10 first rd picks (CB Devon Witherspoon & T Charles Cross), 2 2nd-Rd picks (OLBs Boye Mafe & Derick Hall), 2022 5th-rd pick (#145 - traded), QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris (Lock & Harris are no longer on team)

- DEN released Russell Wilson following 2023 season after just 2 seasons with team

- The Seahawks made two 1st-round picks in the 2023 Draft (SEA had made just five 1st-rd picks from 2013-22, fewest in NFL)

- CB Devon Witherspoon (#5 or): selected to Pro Bowl following rookie season

- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (#20 ovr): 63 rec, 628 rec yds, 4 rec TD in 2023

- Each of the first 6 players drafted by SEA in both the 2022 & 2023 Draft played in 14+ games in their rookie season (12 such players out of 19 total draft picks)

- Incl. 6 that started 10+ games as rookie: T Charles Cross (17 starts in 2022), RB Ken Walker III (11 in 2022), T Abraham Lucas (16 in 2022), CB Tariq Woolen (17 in 2022), CB Devon Witherspoon (13 in 2023), G Anthony Bradford (10 in 2023)

- Woolen & Witherspoon were also selected to the Pro Bowl in rookie season

- Schneider has used a top-40 ovr pick on every off./def. position except QB & TE

Highest drafted Seahawks player by position, since 2010

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Russell Wilson 3rd 75th 2012
RB Rashaad Penny 1st 27th 2018
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1st 20th 2023
TE Nick Vannett 3rd 94th 2016
OT Russell Okung 1st 6th 2010
IOL Germain Ifedi 1st 31st 2016
DT Malik McDowell 2nd 35th 2017
EDGE Bruce Irvin 1st 15th 2012
LB Jordyn Brooks 1st 27th 2020
CB Devon Witherspoon 1st 20th 2023
S Earl Thomas 1st 14th 2010

Last time Seahawks picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 1993 Rick Mirer Notre Dame` 2nd
RB 2018 Rashaad Penny San Diego State 27th
WR 2023 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State 20th
TE 2002 Jerramy Stevens Washington 28th
OT 2022 Charles Cross Mississippi State 9th
OG 2001 Steve Hutchinson Michigan 17th
C 2005 Chris Spencer Ole Miss 26th
DE 2019 L.J. Collier TCU 29th
DT 2004 Marcus Tubbs Texas 23rd
LB 2020 Jordyn Brooks Texas Tech 27th
CB 2023 Devon Witherspoon Illinois 5th
S 2010 Earl Thomas Texas 14th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

