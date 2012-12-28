Sean Payton contract alters NFL head-coaching market

The Saints have one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Drew Brees. They have a phalanx of skill-position talent that fits Payton's scheme and knows it well. All the pieces are in place for continued success. Payton only would have been tempted to leave town for an absolute dream job. We don't see that job available on the market. Despite all the drama of the last year in New Orleans, the Saints and Payton know how lucky they are to have found each other.