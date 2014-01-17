Seahawks' stale passing game will miss Percy Harvin

The window has closed on Percy Harvin's chances of suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks' NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Coach Pete Carroll ruled Harvin out of Sunday's game because the wide receiver will not make it through the league's mandated protocol in his return from a concussion sustained during last week's Divisional Round Weekend victory over the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Saints safety Rafael Bushhas been fined $21,000 for his shoulder hit to Harvin's head.
"It's super disappointing for Percy. He wants to play," Carroll explained. "He'll be back at practice next week ... We'll be thrilled to have him back."
Harvin's playmaking ability was on full display in the first half of last week's game.
Although he was the most dynamic element in the Seahawks' passing game, Harvin has played a total of just 40 snaps this season.
As we pointed out on Thursday's "Around The League Podcast" Championship Sunday preview, Wilson's aerial "attack" has been slumbering. He hasn't thrown multiple touchdown passes in one game since Week 13. Over that span, his passer rating is 31.1 points lower and he's averaging 65.1 fewer passing yards per game.
It's premature to bury the underwhelming wide receiver trio of Golden Tate, Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse, but they will face their stiffest test of the season against a 49ers defense that has been the NFL's stingiest unit since Week 4.
