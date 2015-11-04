Seahawks, Saints among bubble teams poised for playoff run

The Eagles have the curious distinction of being the only team in the NFL with a scoring differential of 20-plus and a winning percentage below .500. That shows you just how well they can move the ball when things are clicking, even if that hasn't always translated to victories. Chip Kelly practically overhauled the entire roster during the offseason, and when you do something like that, I think it can take time before a team starts playing together as a cohesive unit. I still think Sam Bradford has the potential to be pretty good, even if he hasn't been performing up to his capabilities. The defense is also much better than it was last season, especially against the pass (ranking 31st in 2014 and 16th so far this year). Given Philly's talent level and the Giants' glaring weakness on defense, I like the Eagles to win the NFC East.