Seahawks, Cardinals among toughest teams to face at home

Fourteen weeks into the 2014 NFL campaign, four teams remain perfect at home:
» New England Patriots (6-0)
» Denver Broncos (7-0)
» Arizona Cardinals (7-0)
» Green Bay Packers (7-0)
Hey, whaddya know: Those just so happen to be the top two seeds for each conference in the updated playoff picture. One team that is not on this list: the highly disappointing New Orleans Saints, who've inexplicably dropped four in a row at the Superdome, which had been a house of horrors for opponents prior to this season.
All of this begs one question: Right now, which team has the biggest home-field advantage in the NFL?
Arizona has won four tight games at home against quality teams:
San Diego,
Philadelphia,
Detroit and
Kansas City. The home crowd was the difference.
Of course, it'd be disingenuous to suggest it's all about the stadiums. Call me a snob, but here in the Quarterback League, I'll take Rodgers (No. 1) and
Russell Wilson (No. 2) over
Mark Sanchez's
Eagles,
Drew Stanton's Cards and
either of those two guys
wearing silver-and-blue 9s (at least 'til one of 'em does
something in the postseason).
**1) Seattle:**
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) fans really get into it. They've been making life difficult for opponents since the days of the old Kingdome, which used to get very loud, and going to Seattle continues to be an exceedingly challenging proposition.
**2) Kansas City:**
[Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) fans don't know how to do anything but have a good time, enjoy football and make a lot of noise.
**3) Arizona:** This used to be a quiet place, but ever since the
[Cardinals](/teams/arizonacardinals/profile?team=ARI) went to
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/49) XLIII, the volume has been way up.
When the Saints are winning, I'd put New Orleans above Arizona, but of course, Drew Brees and Co. have dropped four straight at home. Crowds are fickle and can lose faith in a hurry. And finally, I want to mention Minnesota -- which is playing at the University of Minnesota's outdoor stadium while a new venue is constructed -- because the Metrodome was a daunting building to enter. It was on the smaller side, more compact, which made it easy for fans to crank up the volume. It was a very, very tough place to play.