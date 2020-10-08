Scouting reports on 11 NFL players thrust into bigger roles in Week 5

Replacing: ﻿﻿﻿﻿Ezekiel Ansah﻿﻿﻿﻿ (biceps)





With Ansah out for the year, these three will rotate in along the 49ers' defensive line. Jordan hasn't been even close to the player Miami envisioned when drafting him third overall back in 2013. He's bounced around the league, missed the 2015 season to serve a suspension and has now found a home in Santa Clara. Jordan has played in 42 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps in each of the last two weeks, recording a sack and recovering a fumble in Week 3, and could share time with Barrett and/or Hyder in Week 5. Barrett was promoted off the practice squad and hasn't played a snap since Week 2 of 2017 with Detroit. He plays with good technique but lacks speed off the edge as a pass rusher. Bigger and better than Barrett, Hyder (6-2, 270) gives maximum effort all the time, shows good power and hand use vs. the run and is best used in pass situations with stunts. Hyder does lack ideal height and speed, but he knows the fundamentals of the position.